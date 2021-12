A look at where Florida State commits and targets are visiting this weekend:. RB Jovantae Barnes - The four-star running back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines is expected at USC this weekend. He had previously had a date locked in with Miami this weekend, but those plans appeared to have changed after the coaching changes in Coral Gables. He has taken previous official visits to Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and Utah. The Sooners have been considered the favorite throughout his recruitment, but the departure of Lincoln Riley from Norman has shaken things up some. FSU feels like they have a legitimate shot with the talented back when he decides in the very near future.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO