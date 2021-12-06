Joint Jewish Education Program Hosts Annual Latkepalooza

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All around our community, people are celebrating the holidays, and for many, that means a lot of traditions and food.

On Sunday, the Joint Jewish Education Program Congregation Beth Shalom held its annual Latkepalooza event.

The latke is a type of potato pancake traditionally prepared as part of Hanukkah celebrations.

Organizers also say it’s also a day for families and the community to come together.

The congregation has been holding the festival during Hanukkah for more than a decade.