Head-On Collision On Highway 365 Near Bridgeport Kills Two Drivers

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 395 north of Highway 167 on Sunday, said CHP Bridgeport.

A Dodge sedan from Stockton, California was heading north on 395 while a Toyota truck from Lake Forest was heading south.

The Dodge driver swerved into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota.

Each vehicle’s driver died as a result of their injuries.

A Toyota passenger was airlifted to Renown Medical Center.

CHP Bridgeport said that the investigation is still ongoing.