ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CA

Head-On Collision On Highway 365 Near Bridgeport Kills Two Drivers

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARoww_0dF1Pl5b00

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 395 north of Highway 167 on Sunday, said CHP Bridgeport.

A Dodge sedan from Stockton, California was heading north on 395 while a Toyota truck from Lake Forest was heading south.

The Dodge driver swerved into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota.

Each vehicle’s driver died as a result of their injuries.

A Toyota passenger was airlifted to Renown Medical Center.

CHP Bridgeport said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Concrete Wall In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in Auburn where officers found it and arrested the driver, said the Auburn Police Department. After arriving on the scene, officers found the car sitting on top of the wall at the intersection of High Street and College Way. Apparently, the crash caused to the vehicle to slide almost completely over the wall. After testing the driver’s blood-alcohol levels, they found that the driver was above the legal limit. The driver is presumed safe and there are no reports of any other injuries.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento Leaves 6 In Critical Condition

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and six victims occurred Saturday evening, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The crash took place at Calvin Road and Power Inn Road and crews are currently on the scene. The six people injured are in critical condition. This is a developing story. New details will be added when more information is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Transported To Hospital After Apartment Fire In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in Sacramento Saturday morning. Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the structure fire in 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard just after 5 a.m. where they found fire on the second floor of the apartment building. There were no additional details provided regarding the cause of the fire, or on the person taken to the hospital.
CBS Sacramento

K9 That Escaped From Sitter In Loomis Found Safe

LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 who escaped while spending time with a sitter Saturday evening has been located, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Axel escaped from his dog sitter at 7 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood of Horseshoe Bar Road and Auburn Folsom. He was seen by residents who called to report it. According to a social media post, K9 handlers responded and located the dog who is now resting and on his way home. Deputies had asked anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the dog, who they say will respond to his name.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Bridgeport, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Accidents
City
Lake Forest, CA
City
Bridgeport, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Rough Night In Stockton With Two Shot, Carjacking, And Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton, with two shootings, a carjacking, and a robbery, said the Stockton Police Department. The first shooting victim was a 25-year old who was shot on West Poplar Street, near the Civic District. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second shooting victim was a 55-year-old man, who after attempting to run from muggers, was shot. This took place on South Airport Way in the Park District, after which the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The carjacking took place on Jamestown Street in the Lakeview District where a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after which the suspects took his keys and fled in his car. The robbery, which also took place in the Lakeview District, affected a 57-year-old man who was also robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled in a tan sedan. This took place on Stratford Circle.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alstine Avenue Fatal Gunshot Victim Identified As 22-Year-Old Kevin Taylor Of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was shot and killed in Sacramento County on Tuesday has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael. At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of gunshots and a scream at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Sacramento County. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies started life-saving measures and continued until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man later died. The investigation into the man’s shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Single Vehicle Crash On I-80 Near Eagle Lake

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A single-vehicle crash along Highway 80 near Eagle Lake has caused a traffic slowdown, said Cal Fire Neu. After driving off the road and colliding with trees and rocks, the driver had to be extricated. Currently, there is no information about the driver’s condition. However, traffic may been impacted along that stretch of Highway 80.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

SB Highway 99 Lanes Back Open Just South Of Elk Grove After Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — All lanes are back open along southbound Highway 99 after a crash clogged traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove. #TrafficAlert FINAL UPDATE @SacCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on SB SR-99 near Dillard Rd. Expect delays from earlier incident. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TheCityofSac @CHPSouthSac @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SSD_SouthOps @CosumnesFire @CityofElkGrove @GaltPolice @CaltransDist10 @CityofGalt pic.twitter.com/gzU5bb6lv1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 9, 2021 Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig and a sedan appear to have been involved. Caltrans said all southbound lanes were blocked just south of Dillard Road. The lanes were cleared by around 7:15 a.m., but traffic remains backed up to Elk Grove. Drivers should expect heavy delays through the area for the time being.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Accident#Chp Bridgeport#Dodge
CBS Sacramento

Passenger Detained, Police Break Off Chase With Driver In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A short chase in south Sacramento ended with a passenger getting detained but the driver getting away, police say. The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sacramento police say officers tried to pull over a suspect for an undisclosed reason, but the driver wouldn’t yield. Just after the chase started, a passenger got out of the car. Officers quickly detained that passenger. The suspect continued on, leading officers down Interstate 5. Police say they broke off the chase in the area of Peltier Road, however. No other information about the chase, including a description of the suspect, has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of I-5 Road Rage Shooting Appeared In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man on I-5 in Sacramento earlier this week appeared before a judge Thursday. Thirty-three-year-old David Perry appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom where a judge formally outlined the murder charges against him. On Monday afternoon, 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado was shot while driving his Dodge Ram truck on southbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard. Witnesses reported seeing a white Mercedes chasing the truck. Perry, who was believed to be in the Mercedes, allegedly pulled up to Mejorado and shot multiple times. Mejorado was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Perry was arrested on Tuesday by the CHP. A friend of Mejorado told CBS13 he was strong in his faith and a family man. Perry was appointed a public defender at Thursday’s hearing and the case was continued until next month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mugshot Released Of Michael Kelley, The Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Killing 4 People On I-80

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department has released the booking photo of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Kelley was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap in the Sierra. Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI at the time of the crash. A family of five from North Highlands was in the other vehicle. All of them were killed except for a four-year-old boy. The Nevada County District Attorney’s office has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Witness Describes I-5 Shooting That Killed Man In Sacramento

Tuesday (12/7) Update: The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested and identified as David Perry, 33, the CHP said. Original Story: SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is fighting for their life after they were shot while driving along Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday. It happened at around 2:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol says they are looking for the suspect involved who was likely behind the wheel of a white Mercedes. One witness told CBS13 the first gunshots were unrecognizable. “Didn’t think much of it,” Matt Ritchie said. “We have construction going on.” Ritchie, who works...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
CBS Sacramento

Fallen Officer’s Wife Would Have Been On Duty During Fatal Shooting At Police Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fatal shooting right on police property—the ambush, happening just hours after those same officers were honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty. “I think even for us officers, the Police Department is kind of our safe place,” said Tela Inn, Stockton Police Officer, and wife of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn. Officer Tela Inn, Wednesday, was at Police Headquarters, unveiling a memorial for her late husband. In May, Officer Inn was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call. But just a few hours after the unveiling, there was an ambush on officers, and Tela...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects In Caldor Fire Deny Any Wrongdoing; Claim They Called 911 After Seeing Flames

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are under arrest on charges of reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties. They are being held in the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville on $1 million bail each, and are expected to be arraigned by Friday. David and Travis Smith (l-r) (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) The...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Smoke From Large Cardboard Dumpster Fire Outside Sacramento Amazon Warehouse Prompts Evacuation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A large dumpster fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Sacramento prompted the building to evacuate Thursday morning. Workers evacuated after smoke started drifting in from the fire. Sacramento Fire officials say the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Firefighters got to the scene and found a large dumpster full of cardboard had caught fire outside of the Amazon building along the 4900 block of W. Elkhorn Boulevard. With smoke drifting into the building, workers evacuated. No injuries have been reported. After some smoke removal work by fire companies, the warehouse is back in operation. Exactly what started the dumpster fire is unclear at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cameras To Be Placed Near Dispensaries To Reduce Crime

MODESTO (CBS13) — Jayden’s Journey in Modesto is one of ten dispensaries in Stanislaus county that will soon be located near new county cameras designed to spot stolen cars and help prevent crime. “This place is not your typical dispensary, our customers are usually senior citizens and people that are really sick. I’m really not worried about it. If you’re not committing a crime,” explained owner Jason David In the five years since Jayden’s Journey has been located near Pentecost Drive and Kiernan Avenue, he said they have not had a problem with crime. While David isn’t worried the extra security will...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Raging Fire Damages Sacramento County House

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at home along Mellodora Drive late Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames coming from a two-story home. Metro Fire onscene of a working 2 story house fire on Mellodora in Orangevale. pic.twitter.com/HtmZjP7e5n — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 7, 2021 It’s unclear how extensive the damage has been to the home. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Men Accused Of Multiple Felony Crimes In Connection With Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint detailing the criminal charges against two men accused of starting the devastating Caldor Fire. David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with three counts of reckless arson, and two weapon charges, including manufacturing a machine gun and possessing a silencer. Click here to read the full complaint. The father and son are being held in jail on $1 million bail each. They will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m. The fire burned 221,835 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and injured five people.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Officers Arrest 2 Drivers, Impound Their Cars After Alleged Street Race

CERES (CBS13) — Officers say two drivers have been arrested and have had their cars impounded for a month after allegedly street racing in Ceres. The incident happened Monday night. Ceres police say they saw two cars street racing on an unspecified highway through the city. Both drivers were pulled over and officers soon arrested them. Their cars were also towed from the scene and have been impounded for up to 30 days. Police note that, per California Vehicle Code, an officer can immediately arrest a driver and impound their car if they see that person taking part in a street race. Further, a person found guilty of taking part in a speed race will be required to do 40 hours of community service along with a fine – and possibly have their license suspended for anywhere from 90 days to 6 months.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Man Shot Dead On I-5 After Reports Of Road Rage Incident In Sacramento

Tuesday (12/7) Update: The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested and identified as David Perry, 33, the CHP said. Original Story: SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in one person being shot on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon. The CHP said a man in a red Dodge Ram was shot through the driver’s side window and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. According to @CHPSouthSac the victim was shot through the drivers side window...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy