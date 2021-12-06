ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Found Dead In Dumpster In South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRmpN_0dF1PYZ200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The body of a man was found today inside a trash bin in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

The discovery was made about 1:10 p.m. at 4222 S. Figueroa St., according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The man was believed to have been between 20 and 25 years old, Delatorre said.

There was no word whether there were signs of foul play, he said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Shots Fired Near Vicente Fernández Memorial Gathering In Hollywood; Suspect Arrested

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired Sunday night near where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LAPD officers on a rooftop across the street from where shots were fired from an apartment building in Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) CBSLA reporter Rick Montanez was on scene when the shooting occurred at 6:25 p.m. Shots were fired from an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a person’s arm holding a handgun from an upper story window across the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fatal Shooting In La Puente Friday Night Believed To Be Gang Related

LA PUENTE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday that the shooting of a 43-year-old man in La Puente was being investigated as gang related. Deputies responded at 8:01 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Hurley Street regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim, 43-year-old Jose Salinas of El Monte, was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run Friday In Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA) –  An 85-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday in a hit-and-run collision in Reseda. Dec. 10, 2021 The hit-and-run was reported about 3 p.m. in the area of Saticoy Street and Garden Grove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a white four-door, possibly a newer model Hyundai Accent, was traveling eastbound on Saticoy Street and struck the pedestrian in the middle of the block. The driver then drove away from the collision eastbound on Saticoy Street without identifying themselves or attempting to render aid to the victim. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin. A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone providing information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Det. Buenaventura of LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8035 or 33216@lapd.online. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing Near El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives Saturday were investigating the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old man in an unincorporated area bordering El Segundo. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:08 p.m. Friday to the 11800 block of Aviation Boulevard, south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. They found the victim, Brett Maremont, suffering from stab wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no suspect information available. Deputies have not recovered the murder weapon, Meza said. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
EL SEGUNDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Deputies Seek Public’s Help In Locating 23-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Anaheim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen Sunday, December 5th. The missing person was identified as Brian Guzman. Guzman was described as an Asian male who is 5’10” and weighs about 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Guzman, according to deputies, was last seen in a black 2015 Honda Accord, license plate TRAGICB, with minor damage on the right fender in the 700 block of North Resh Street in Anaheim. Guzman’s family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone more information as to Guzman’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Man In 50’s Shoots And Kills Armed Suspect After Attempted Robbery In Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) –  Police are investigating after an armed suspect was shot and killed following an attempted robbery early Saturday morning in Exposition Park, outside a home on 35th Place, near Normandie Avenue. Dec. 11, 2021 Calls about the incident came in just after midnight, when neighbors heard gunfire ring out on the street. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a man in his 50’s was standing outside when three young men in their 20’s, armed with weapons, approached him in an attempt to rob him. That’s when police said there was a struggle between the victim and one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Trying To Identify Vandalism Suspect In Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station on Saturday was attempting to identify a person suspected of vandalism. According to a tweet by the sheriff’s department, the male suspect was vandalizing vehicles in the 15500 block of Studebaker Road, in Norwalk. “This suspect keyed the door of the victim’s vehicle & then used a skateboard to break the side mirror. The suspect fled on a bicycle then vandalized another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, ” the department said in the tweet. Officials are encouraging anyone who might recognize the suspect to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 562-863-8711 This suspect keyed the door of the victim’s vehicle & then used a skateboard to break the side mirror. The suspect fled on a bicycle then vandalized another vehicle in a nearby parking lot. If you recognize him, contact Norwalk Detective Bureau at 562-863-8711 #LASD #NORWALK pic.twitter.com/AENGEWLEQL — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) December 11, 2021
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Couple Robbed At Gunpoint Near Old Town Calabasas

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A couple is reeling from a terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Calabasas. The incident happened near Old Town Calabasas as the pair walked to their car on Calabasas Road around midnight. It was then that the couple was approached by at least one suspect who was armed and demanded cash, a purse, and other personal belongings. A scuffle ensued and the victim was assaulted. He was bloodied and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning. He is expected to be okay. “It concerns me,” said Niamh Sproul, a neighbor. “I just recently moved here with a young family we specifically moved here because of the neighborhood feel the safety.” The suspect or suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV. The LAPD is investigating and is seeking any witnesses who may have seen the incident or suspects.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Dumpster#Figueroa#Cbsla#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
CBS LA

LAPD Unravel Murder Cover-Up In Sylmar, Discover Backyard Grave

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Marcel Gradvohl is accused of killing his uncle and burying him in a Sylmar backyard, then killing his mother and staging it as a suicide all to collect a life insurance settlement. The 38-year-old was almost in the clear until one officer looking at the man’s property noticed evidence of a freshly dug grave, Patrol officers were called to the home on Monday for a possible suicide after finding a 67-year-old woman hanging. According to officers, her injuries weren’t consistent with Gradvohl’s description of suicide. “The information and the story that was initially presented to the officers was not consistent with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach Police Suspends Officer Maxwell Schroeder For ‘Biased And Prejudiced’ Comments In Torrance Racist Texts Scandal

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach police officer who was identified as one of more than a dozen who exchanged racist text messages with his colleagues in Torrance has been suspended, officials said Friday. Officer Maxwell Schroeder, a former Torrance police recruit who has been with the Long Beach Police Department since 2016, has been suspended for “comments that were biased and prejudiced in nature.” Long Beach police says it was notified on Aug. 19 about biased and prejudiced remarks made by Schroeder in electronic communications with a non-LBPD employee. An internal administrative investigation was immediately launched, and the officer, identified...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA County Records 1,460 New Cases Of COVID-19; 5 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported five additional deaths in Los Angeles County as a result of COVID-19. In addition, public health officials were reporting an additional 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 within the county. Currently, officials said 707 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, reminded locals that Los Angeles County is once again in the tier of “high transmission.” To date, LA County has recorded seven positive Omicron cases, and an eighth case in Long Beach County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rapper Slim 400 Shot, Killed In Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night, according to police. Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The rapper, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot at 7:50 p.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue. Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran told reporters. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died, the L.A. County Fire Department told CBSLA. FILE — Rapper Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend’s Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators were canvassing the area for security video and witnesses.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Glendale Police Announces 6 Arrests In Rash Of Follow-Home Robberies

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Six people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a series of follow-home robberies since January in Glendale, police announced Friday. (credit: Glendale Police Department) Police say at least nine follow-home robberies have been reported in Glendale since January. And while Glendale police announced the arrests Friday, they say there are still a number of outstanding suspects wanted in connection with these robberies. Marquise Hulse, 27, was arrested in connection with the most recent robbery on Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive. Police also arrested a minor on Oct. 27 in connection with a Rimcrest...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Juan Carlos Vazquez, Wanted In Shooting On San Fernando Police Officer, Captured In Arizona

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — A Pacoima man authorities say opened fire on a San Fernando police officer at the end of a pursuit has been captured in Arizona, authorities said Thursday. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) Juan Carlos Vazquez, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday. Detectives from the Buckeye police and Phoenix-area federal marshals stopped a compact car that Vazquez was riding in with several other men, and after a brief standoff, took him into custody. Vazquez was wanted for firing on a San Fernando police officer early Nov. 8 on Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The officer...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

Collision Causes Complete Closure Of SB 170 Near Magnolia Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A collision in North Hollywood near Magnolia Boulevard has closed all lanes of traffic on the southbound 170 Hollywood Freeway. It is unknown at this time when this portion of the freeway will be reopened. The collision between three vehicles happened at about 7:50 p.m. near the Riverside Drive offramp of the Hollywood Freeway. According to authorities, a silver Chevy Malibu crashed into several vehicles which caused the closure of all lanes of traffic. At this time Los Angeles city firefighters are assessing patients to determine if any need to be transported. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stephen Scarpa Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Drugged-Driving Crash Which Killed Costa Mesa Fire Captain

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A driver who was convicted of being under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain in Mission Viejo back in 2018 was sentenced Friday morning to 15 years to life in prison. An undated photo of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza. Kreza died after being struck and killed while biking in Mission Viejo on Nov. 3, 2018. (Credit: Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue) Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 28, was sentenced in an Orange County Superior courtroom in Santa Ana. In September, Scarpa was convicted by a jury of second-degree...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

U.S. Coast Guard Halts Search For Woman Reported To Have Gone Overboard On Carnival Cruise Ship

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has halted its search following reports that a woman in her 20’s went overboard while traveling on a Carnival Miracle cruise ship this weekend. The incident was reported Saturday off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico on the upper deck of the ship. By Sunday, the ship had returned to the Long Beach cruise terminal. The Coast Guard said that it searched more than 31 hours for the woman, but was “standing down pending additional information.” Passengers received an alert after the woman was reported to have gone overboard. Following the report, crews sprang into action. “They did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue and start a search,” said Daniel Miranda, a passenger. A number of passengers said they interacted with the victim during the cruise. “We all hung out together,” said Patricia Taylor, a passenger. “We all hung out at the comedy show.  We ate together.  We danced.  We sang together.” The woman’s name has not yet been released.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Passenger Killed, 2 Hurt In Violent Van Nuys Wreck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female passenger was killed and two others hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Van Nuys early Friday morning. Dec. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:40 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Toyota Prius and then slammed into a utility pole in the area of Saticoy Street and Louise Avenue. A female passenger in the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was not immediately identified. A man and woman were rushed to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. The exact circumstances of the crash were unknown. It’s unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

102-Year-Old Long Beach Woman Hit, Killed By Rolling Car

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 102-year-old woman died after being struck by a rolling car in the driveway of her Long Beach home Thursday afternoon. At around 3:40 p.m., Helen Morris was sitting in a rolling walker on the sidewalk outside her home, in the 4500 block of Tolbert Avenue, when an unattended car in the driveway began to roll backwards and struck her, family members told Long Beach police. Family members halted the vehicle and then provided medical aid to Morris until paramedics arrived on scene, police said. She was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where she died. Police are unsure what exactly caused the car to roll. Morris’ family member who is believed to have been the last person to operate the car is cooperating with investigators.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Coachella Valley Landscaper Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia Charged With Rape Of 6 Women

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A landscaper has been arrested on suspicion of the rape and sexual assault of six women, and authorities in Riverside County say he may have more victims. (credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office) Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged Friday with 14 felonies, including forcible rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, and other sex-related counts. Garcia, who was known to drive around in a white Chevy Silverado and a white Dodge Ram, is being held without bail. “This was a heinous crime, and bad acts,” said Chris Shaefer, assistant chief of the Indio Police Department. According to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy