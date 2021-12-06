Man Found Dead In Dumpster In South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The body of a man was found today inside a trash bin in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

The discovery was made about 1:10 p.m. at 4222 S. Figueroa St., according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The man was believed to have been between 20 and 25 years old, Delatorre said.

There was no word whether there were signs of foul play, he said.

