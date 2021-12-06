ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JI7m_0dF1PWna00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement.

Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays.

“Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.”

Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one calendar day of their flight back to the U.S. It can be over 24 hours, Friday morning for a Saturday evening flight for example, but should be either a PCR or rapid test with a heath professional confirming the result.

“I felt like 48 hours to 72 hours was good enough, you can go to your care provider and get tested, and wait, you have enough time to get your results before your trip,” said one traveler on his way to Nigeria. “With all the new restrictions and all the new requirements, I don’t know, we’ll just have to take it one day at a time.”

The White House announced the new restriction last week. It will take effect on Monday. The Biden administration will also extend the mask mandate on public transportation including flights into March of 2022.

“The reason we are vaccinated is so that we can travel and go to places and it will keep us safe,” another passenger on his way to Nigeria told KPIX 5 on Sunday.

Business travelers hoped that by staying abroad long enough they may have more favorable testing requirements when it is time for them to return to the Bay Area. They also hoped that testing resources would improve if this tight of a window between results and departure times remain.

“It’s adding a lot more stress, especially, you know, for those traveling for business like me,” said Mohammad Almadani, before leaving for a flight to the U.A.E. on Sunday. “Some of those meetings, it’s a lot more effective, especially the first time, in person and having these restrictions is frustrating.”

The new testing requirements come after the U.S. announced travel restrictions from countries in southern Africa after the discovery of the new omicron variant. Members of the Biden administration defended the policy and did not offer a date for the ban to be lifted.

“These are meant to be temporary measures, nobody wants them to be go on for any longer than they need to be,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthi said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” Sunday morning. “That’s why we’re continuously reevaluating them so we can get them off as soon as it’s appropriate.”

Travelers were already preparing for the cost when they need to head back to the U.S., anticipating a COVID-19 test at the airport to meet the new requirement.

The White House has said insurance providers should reimburse travelers for the test, but it depends on where they get tested. Travel experts are advising insurance for trips given the uncertainty when visiting different countries.

“I think with the variant people are getting scared, so I see why they’re doing this,” Valani told KPIX 5. “Family is family so sometimes you just got to be there and you have to make those expenses.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Pcr Testing#Covid#Kpix#The White House
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins. The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft. First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products. Emirates first class is widely regarded...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Delayed, Experts Warn

No matter how many times you've double- and triple-checked to make sure you have everything in order for your upcoming flight, flight delays are out of your hands. Your plane could be held up for a number of reasons, from bad weather to a staffing shortage. And some carriers are simply more prone to delays than others. But no matter what airline you're flying with, there is one thing you should never do when your flight has been delayed. Read on to find out what common mistake to avoid the next time you're traveling.
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

New COVID-19 rules for international air travel start today. Here's what you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your holiday plans include traveling overseas, you'll want to make sure you can get back in the country. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, all international travelers, including Americans, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure. While there are no testing or vaccine requirements for those flying domestically, the White House says it's not completely ruled out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
InsideHook

Should You Sign Up for the TSA’s New Expedited Security Reservations?

There are virtually no aspects of travel that have gone untouched by the pandemic. Chief among them: TSA checkpoint lines. But now you don’t need TSA PreCheck or Clear to bypass the lines. That’s because — according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal — several major airports, including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark and Seattle (the latter of which has already moved to make it permanent) are piloting a new program which will allow travelers to schedule an appointment to pass through security … and it’s totally free.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy