Air Force will face Louisville in First Responders Bowl

By Danny Mata
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
Air Force will try and secure its second 10-win season in the last three years when they face Louisville in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on December 28th.

The Falcons finished the season 9-3, and led the nation in rushing.

Louisville, a Power-5 team from the ACC, finished the season 6-6. The Cardinals are the second major program the Falcons will play in a bowl game since 2019. Air Force beat Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl that year.

"Our guys truly have the ultimate gratitude, and the appreciation to be a part of college football," said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun. "When you add to it a bowl game of this quality, against an outstanding opponent, it means even more."

The First Responders Bowl will kick off at 1:15pm Mountain Time on December 28th.

