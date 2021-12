When it was reported Saturday that Marner, Rielly, Kase, and Woll were all questionable for that night’s game a healthy, errr… rather unhealthy dose of reality set in for the Leafs. Injuries will play a factor in this season. Up until now the Leafs have been very fortunate. Starting the year without Auston Matthews and having him miss training camp was certainly less than ideal, but beyond that injuries have largely been limited to Petr Mrazek and Ilya Mikheyev, two important, but not exactly core pieces for the Leafs. There have been the occasional other absence for a day or two, but generally speaking even having Kase as much as they have has been a surprise and it’s hard to complain.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO