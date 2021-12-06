ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday to four years in prison on charges of "inciting public unrest" and breaking COVID-19 protocols, per the New York Times. Why it matters: It's the first of several verdicts that could result in the 76-year-old...

