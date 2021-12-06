Country diary 1921: the woodland holds its breath

Bright yellow early morning sunbeams shining through trees in Sherwood Forest.

Kew

One of those blessed days that come in the middle of fogs and general dismalness; a day which keeps its look of sunrise till noontime; the sky all round the horizon – edged with naked purple trees – a tender topaz colour merging into opal tints above; a lightly shrouded sun. The woodland is holding its breath. The squirrels have not thought it worthwhile to rouse themselves for one odd spring day. Walking among the solemn pale beech-boles, the noise of one’s feet in the rustling leaves seems almost sacrilege against the stillness. One stands quite still to hear one’s heart beating. Then a squawk from a bird overhead relieves the spell and one feels emboldened to kick up the leaves and let the racy smell and the noise of snapping twigs amid the mottling revive memories so infantine that one can find no words for them.

When one was a child one used to be told it was naughty to walk kicking up the leaves and that they would give one a fever; so when one is old one does it with a lingering agreeable sense of transgression. Then, standing on the edge of the bamboo-garden, freshly green amid the brown, stillness once more falls upon one. The last leaves flicker down slowly and plumb to the ground. As the ear gets used to the silence one distinguishes the low, lisping of the silky leaves, ever so slightly moved by and impalpable wind.