Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/5): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 7 days ago
Two local physicians offered an update Thursday on the hospital situation, the omicron variant and vaccinations.

Dr. Sky Blue of Sawtooth Epidemiology & Infectious Diseases and Dr. Laura McGeorge, medical director of primary care for St. Luke’s Health System, explained that Idahoans who haven’t yet been vaccinated or received their booster dose should do so as soon as possible.

It’s still unclear whether the omicron variant is worse than its predecessors. But, Blue and McGeorge noted, delta is still very active in Idaho and is still the reason that hundreds of Idahoans are in the hospital.

Blue explained that the COVID-19 vaccines, especially booster shots, can help people’s immune systems recognize and fight off not only existing variants but also new ones.

I think our health care worker morale is doing better ... less fatigue, less stress. With this last surge, there was a lot of positive support which really, really helps our teams, and so that support from the community has been greatly appreciated.

– Dr. Laura McGeorge, medical director of primary care for St. Luke's Health System, in a media briefing Dec. 2, 2021

The number of adults with COVID-19 in Idaho’s intensive care units remains on a downward trajectory, falling into the 80s and 90s over the past week. Still, the coronavirus disease takes up more than 30% of staffed adult ICU beds, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

Total COVID-19 patient numbers had been falling, then hit a plateau at more than 300 adults and children in Idaho hospital beds each day. Preliminary data for this week show the declines may be picking back up, with total COVID-19 hospital patients below 300, five days in a row.

The week of Thanksgiving, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen deactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals statewide , except for those in the hard-hit Panhandle region. Most hospitals in Idaho remained stretched thin, but were no longer in an impossible crisis.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems are now working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during the COVID-19 surge.

Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene still has more ICU patients than it could handle under normal staffing levels. More than half of those patients have COVID-19, on average, according to new federal data.

Meanwhile, influenza season has reached the Gem State. But the number of patients hospitalized with the flu hasn’t yet gone above four people statewide on any given day, according to federal data. For the past week, an average of one person has been in an Idaho hospital with the flu.

Health leaders continue to plead with Idahoans to follow public health recommendations, and to get vaccinated. While the crisis declaration is no longer needed for every corner of the state, Idaho is not out of the woods, they said.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

At least 17,962 (360 added since Dec. 2) children between ages 5 and 11 have received their first dose, state data show .

“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the Sun in a recent interview.

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Saturday, Dec. 4 . Several Idaho hospitals were behind on data reporting during the week of Thanksgiving, so their numbers may be revised. (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 288 (previous day: 286) which is 12.4% (previous day: 11.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 82 (previous day: 91)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 5 (previous day: 5)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 41 (previous day: 42)
  • Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:
    Children: 1 (previous day’s rolling average: 1)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 3 (previous: 2)
    30s: 2 (previous: 2)
    40s: 5 (previous: 5)
    50s: 5 (previous: 4)
    60s: 7 (previous: 6)
    70s: 6 (previous: 7)
    80+: 4 (previous: 4)
    age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 6 (previous day: 4)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 28 (previous day: 27)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/5): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

