You Can’t Pass Up The Authentic Dishes And Breads At This Filipino Restaurant And Bakery In Idaho

There are times when you crave authentic, tasty food that you just can’t find in most stores or restaurants. Fortunately, in Mountain Home, there is one Filipino restaurant and bakery that will satisfy these cravings. Lot’s Filipino Food will give you a true taste of the Philippines. From pansit to the most delicious varieties of bread, you won’t regret a visit to this Idaho restaurant.

Welcome to Lot’s Filipino Food in Mountain Home, Idaho. This Filipino restaurant is the best place in the Gem State to enjoy authentic Filipino food.

This restaurant is owned by Jerry and Geraldine (Lot) Shelter. Lot immigrated from the Philippines in 2007 and first began selling her crescent bread at a local farmer’s market in 2011. Eventually, this led to opening a food truck and her own restaurant.

When you walk inside this restaurant, you'll notice the cozy and simple atmosphere. Prepare yourself as the smells will make your stomach grumble.

You can start your meal with authentic appetizers such as potstickers, egg rolls, and lumpia.

When choosing an entrée, consider the Beef Tapa (Tapsalog). This is a traditional Filipino dish that consists of marinated beef steak, garlic rice, and vegetables. It is topped with a fried egg.

While the food is certainly tasty, the bread at Lot’s Filipino Food in Idaho is a favorite of many guests. The crescent bread, for example, is a must-try. This bread is filled with brown sugar, butter, and bread crumbs.

You can also order many traditional and popular breads from the Philippines including pandesal and pande-coco.

No matter what type of bread you are in the mood for, there are plenty of options in this Idaho restaurant and bakery.

And of course, if you aren’t quite craving authentic Filipino food but still want something tasty, there are American dishes that are served Filipino style including a hamburger or cheeseburger.

If you want authentic food that is packed with flavor and will make your taste buds do a little dance, a visit to Lot’s Filipino Food in Mountain Home, Idaho, is a must. To learn more about this restaurant and to view its menu, visit its website. Also, make sure to follow this restaurant’s Facebook page.

