You Can’t Pass Up The Authentic Dishes And Breads At This Filipino Restaurant And Bakery In Idaho
By Courtnie Erickson
Idaho Only
7 days ago
There are times when you crave authentic, tasty food that you just can’t find in most stores or restaurants. Fortunately, in Mountain Home, there is one Filipino restaurant and bakery that will satisfy these cravings. Lot’s Filipino Food will give you a true taste of the Philippines. From pansit to the most delicious varieties of bread, you won’t regret a visit to this Idaho restaurant.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you want authentic food that is packed with flavor and will make your taste buds do a little dance, a visit to Lot’s Filipino Food in Mountain Home, Idaho, is a must. To learn more about this restaurant and to view its menu, visit its website. Also, make sure to follow this restaurant’s Facebook page.
Have you ever eaten at this Filipino restaurant and bakery in Idaho? What did you order? We’d love to hear about your experience in the comments!
Do you have another favorite place to eat in Idaho? If so, we’d love to check it out! Nominate your favorite restaurant in Idaho here and tell us what makes this place so awesome.
