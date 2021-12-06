ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Week: Consumer borrowing, job openings, Costco earns

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dF1N6p500

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

JUST CHARGE IT

The Federal Reserve issues its latest monthly tally of U.S. consumer borrowing Tuesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $25 billion in October, down from a gain of $29.9 billion the previous month. Americans ramped up their use of credit this spring, but the pace has slowed since borrowing surged by nearly $36 billion in June.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

May 32.7

June 35.5

July 16.6

Aug. 13.8

Sept. 29.9

Oct. (est.) 25.0

Source: FactSet

HELP STILL WANTED

A new Labor Department survey of job openings should provide insight into the health of the U.S. labor market.

The number of available jobs has been above 10 million since June. The record before the pandemic was 7.5 million. The demand for new hires comes as Americans are increasingly leaving their jobs, in many cases for more money as companies bump up pay to fill vacancies. October's tally of job openings is due out Wednesday.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

April 9.19

May 9.48

June 10.19

July 11.10

Aug. 10.63

Sept. 10.44

Source: FactSet

IN THE CLUB

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Costco Wholesale.

Analysts predict the warehouse club operator will report Thursday that its earnings and revenue increased in its fiscal first quarter versus the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its last fiscal year, which ended in August. Issaquah, Washington-based Costco has already reported strong annual sales growth for September, October and November.

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Weekly unemployment claims fall to 184,000, lowest figure since 1969

The number of new unemployment claims fell last week to 184,000, the lowest figure in over five decades, another sign of strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekly unemployment claims by dropped 43,000 from the week prior to the lowest such figure Sept. 1969, the Labor Department announced Thursday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

American workers leaving their jobs in droves, companies struggle to hire

American workers are quitting their jobs by the millions every month taking advantage of new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, and creating an unprecedented labor shortage for companies. In October, 4.2 million Americans resigned, after 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August, according to data from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to just 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. There are 11 million job openings, and the number of vacancies is peaking as demand picks up in bars, hotels, restaurants and other service industries.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why unemployment claims are at their lowest in decades

Initial claims for unemployment benefits (a proxy for applications) fell last week to their lowest level since Sept. 6, 1969, according to the Labor Department. That statistic includes a seasonal adjustment, a standard practice meant to account for labor patterns at different times of year. The Covid pandemic has complicated that adjustment, economists said.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Real Estate#Mortgage#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Labor Department#Factset#Costco Wholesale
omahanews.net

Americans leaving jobs in almost record levels

Americans are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers, according to the latest data released by the US Department of Labor, with over four million leaving their places of employment in October. Approximately 4.2 million people quit their jobs in the month of October, the third highest number on record to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Are People Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers?

If you've been watching the latest job reports, confused as to how inflation could be at a record high but workers are still quitting their jobs in unprecedented numbers, you're certainly not alone. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Jon Quast, and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Costco
Footwear News

683,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in October As Labor Shortages Persist

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to keep stores staffed this holiday season. Roughly 4.2 million people, or 2.8% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in October, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities and finance saw the most quits in October. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in October was 683,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was slightly down from the roughly 685,0000 retail workers who left their jobs in September, mass quitting...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Costco Stock Rises After Strong Earnings Report

Costco ( (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report) shares are on the rise in after-hours trading after the big box retailer reported strong earnings in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. On Thursday, the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer reported that net sales rose 16.7% year-over-year to $49.42 billion, while earnings...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Job openings near record high, with 11 million vacancies

Employers around the U.S. are seeking to fill a near-record high 11 million job openings, the Labor Department said Wednesday. The vacancies show businesses continue to struggle to attract workers due to issues ranging from ongoing concerns about COVID-19 to the wave of retiring baby boomers. The number of unfilled...
JOBS
iheart.com

Job Openings Total 11 Million

There are eleven million job openings across the U.S. That's according to the Labor Department which released its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. It says a little under 4.2 million workers quit their jobs in October. That comes as about 2.5 million fewer people are working compared to...
JOBS
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Costco Stock Bucks This Post-Earnings Trend, For Now

Costco stock nudged higher in extended trade after the membership warehouse retailer late Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations. The move higher after hours reversed a broader trend of post-earnings declines for the stock. But some analysts have also raised questions over how much juice the stock has left after running more than 48% higher for the year through late November.
BREA, CA
eyeonhousing.org

Construction Job Openings Surge

The labor market continues to tighten, especially for the construction industry. The count of open construction jobs increased to 410,000 unfilled positions in October, the highest measure in the history of the data series (going back to late 2000). The housing market remains underbuilt and requires additional labor, lots and lumber and building materials to add inventory.
CONSTRUCTION
ABC News

ABC News

471K+
Followers
120K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy