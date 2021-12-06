ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

By Ariana Figueroa
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDC7O_0dF1MwA300

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft.

The $777.9 billion measure , the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning up toxic chemicals at bases and extend a heath study of the chemicals’ effects on people.

Some lawmakers leading the effort to allow all Americans ages 18 to 25 to be included for registration with the Selective Service System are Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, (D-Pa.), and Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), as well as Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa), and the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

“Simply put, as the Selective Service System is currently written it is unconstitutional and discriminates based on sex,” Houlahan said in a statement.

Current law refers to registration of “male persons” and both documented and undocumented immigrants are included.

The military now is all-volunteer, and there hasn’t been a draft since the Vietnam War, but the registration system is maintained.

The White House also agreed with lawmakers on the update to the selective service.

“The Administration supports section 513 and the registration requirement for all citizens, which further ensures a military selective system that is fair and just,” according to the Biden administration, referring to the section of the bill dealing with the requirement.

However, the White House also said it opposes the removal of “incentives for registration” because they are needed “to achieve an equitable system that can be implemented effectively.” When men register for selective service, they remain eligible for federal benefits like state-based student aid, loans and job training programs.

Houlahan is a veteran herself and introduced the amendment on the House side. The House Armed Services Committee backed the amendment 35-24.

Houlahan also included a 12-week maternity and paternity leave for primary and secondary caregivers in the NDAA, the shorthand for the massive defense legislation.

The House passed its version of the NDAA in September, with a vote of 316-113. The Senate has not yet scheduled a vote and continues haggling over the details, but the draft provision is included in its version.

Ernst, the first female veteran senator, has spoken in favor of allowing women to be included in the selective service.

“We are now competing in the space of combat arms, and I think it’s important that we all serve to the best of our capacity,” she told Axios .

Congress tried to update the selective service requirement back in the fiscal 2017 NDAA, but instead directed an 11-member National Commission on Military, National and Public Service to conduct a study on whether women should be included in the selective service.

The report’s findings were published in 2020 , with the recommendation that women be included.

The Selective Service System currently includes men who are between 18 and 25, which equated to about 17 million men in 2019, according to the agency.

But not all Republicans are on board with the concept.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is leading at least a dozen senators pushing for a removal of the provision .

In a statement, Hawley argued it’s “wrong to force our daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to fight our wars.”

“Our country is extremely grateful for the brave women who have volunteered to serve our country with and alongside our fighting forces,” he said. “But volunteering for military service is not the same as being forced into it, and no woman should be compelled to do so.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana made similar remarks and introduced a resolution with Hawley “expressing that the Senate should not pass legislation mandating the registration of women for the Selective Service System.”

Neither Rubio, Daines or Hawley have served in the military.

‘Forever’ chemicals

The NDAA also includes $549 million toward the testing and cleanup of toxic chemicals known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at military sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pw3CN_0dF1MwA300

Photo from Getty Images.

Of those cleanup funds, $100 million goes toward formerly used defense sites, $175 million for the Air Force, $174 million for the Navy and $100 million for the Army.

The chemicals are linked to several health problems such as thyroid issues, some cancers and liver damage.

Some lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee who worked to include PFAS amendments are Reps. Elissa Slotkin, (D-Mich.), Jackie Speier, (D-Calif.), John Garamendi, (D-Calif.), Michael Turner, (R-Ohio), Jack Bergman, (R-Mich.) and Bill Posey (R-Fla.).

Those provisions direct the Department of Defense to report the status of cleanup at 50 PFAS sites across the country.

They also require the agency to publicly announce the results of drinking and groundwater testing for the chemicals at nearby military sites, and prevent DOD from purchasing materials made out of the chemicals.

On the Senate side, Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut included in the NDAA language to establish deadlines for DOD to test for the chemicals at all military sites and require the agency to provide reports on PFAS remediation at those sites.

“This amendment will ensure better transparency and accountability to confront and clean up PFAS, which is what our communities have long called for,” Shaheen said in a statement.

Shaheen also pushed to include $15 million towards the continuation of a PFAS health impact report she first started in the fiscal 2018 NDAA.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
Ohio Capital Journal

Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears

WASHINGTON — The leader of Amtrak told a U.S. House panel Thursday that the recently enacted infrastructure law made great strides to solving the passenger rail system’s financial woes and placed it on equal footing with other modes of transportation. Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s rail subcommittee and Amtrak Executive Director Stephen Gardner […] The post Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Jackie Speier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Military Service#Americans#The White House
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Klobuchar says Senate Democrats will do ‘everything to get’ Build Back Better passed by Christmas

Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
963
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy