Chelsea have one scuff mark on our league record this season, the first game of the season against our big London rivals, Arsenal, a 3-2 defeat. Now the two face off again, this time with a trophy on the line. This is the culmination of the 2020-21 FA Cup tournament which bled over into this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Final will be held at Wembley, where 40,000 tickets have been sold and 45,000 are expected to attend.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO