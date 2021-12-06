ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Mourners put wreaths on coffins of Indians mistakenly killed by security forces

By Zarir Hussain
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSgmj_0dF1Li0u00
People attend a mass funeral of civilians who were mistakenly killed by security forces, in Mon district of the northeastern state of Nagaland, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

GUWAHATI, India, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indians outraged by the security forces' mistaken killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland state held funeral rites for the dead on Monday amid intense security and sporadic internet outages aimed at damping unrest in the remote northeastern region.

Security and government officials have said 13 members of the region's predominant Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed on Saturday after the forces in the border state mistook a group of labourers for militants and opened fire.

Another member of the tribe was killed during protests on Sunday over the killings, which has prompted the government to launch an inquiry, while police and officials ramped up patrols ahead of the last rites.

Hundreds of mourners laid wreaths on the coffins of the dead, lined up on a playground, as the state's chief minister, Neiphiu Rio, led a mass funeral service in the district of Mon, the site of the incident.

"The killing of innocent civilians is terrorism, we are Indians, not terrorists," read a placard nearby.

Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in parliament, appealed for peace in Nagaland. He said the government "expresses remorse" as civilians lives were lost when security forces were trying to ambush insurgents.

Shah said an investigation had been ordered to identify loopholes in the security strategy at a time when hundreds of members of the security forces are patrolling Mon district.

"Such misfortunate incidents are being investigated by the army at the highest level," he said.

The army expressed "deep regret" over the intelligence lapse but residents have demanded a shutdown of its operations, with army camps moved out of civilian areas.

Police registered a complaint against a unit of the Special Forces in the Indian Army over the incident, saying there had been no police guide nor a request for one from security forces.

"It is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians," they said in the complaint, reviewed by Reuters.

SWEEPING POWERS

Feelings are running high in Nagaland, where people have often accused the security forces of wrongly attacking villagers in counterinsurgency operations against rebel groups under a law known as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Besides sweeping powers of search and arrest, the law, enforced in parts of four of the seven northeastern states, allows security forces to open fire to maintain public order in areas designated "disturbed areas".

Nagaland is covered by the law as India says rebel groups operate in forests that spans the neighbouring states of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. All three states border Myanmar.

However, Neiphiu Rio called the law draconian and urged its removal.

"Today, the whole world is criticising AFSPA and now the Nagaland government wants AFSPA to be withdrawn," the chief minister said.

Members of the tribal groups who attended the funeral said the incident exposed flaws in the army's intelligence gathering techniques and they should be punished.

"The army looks at every civilian as an insurgent and they enjoy the power to shoot anyone down but now must be kicked out of our homeland," said a senior tribal leader of the Konyak tribe on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Zarir Hussain; Additional reporting and writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Top official in northeast India wants army powers removed

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency powers granted to Indian troops, a day after soldiers killed over a dozen civilians, sparking violent protests in the troubled state. India’s remote northeast region — which includes eight states...
POLITICS
BBC

Nagaland: Indian state tense after killing of 14 civilians

Tensions prevail in the restive north-eastern Indian state of Nagaland following the killing of 14 civilians by soldiers. Authorities have shut down internet services and imposed a curfew to quell mass protests. Violence started on Saturday when an army patrol in Mon district mistook a group of labourers for militants...
INDIA
Reuters

Explainer: Killings expose special powers of Indian security forces

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chief ministers of two Indian border states on Monday called for the withdrawal of a law that gives armed forces special powers to operate in some northeastern regions affected by insurgencies. The push to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, known as...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
The Independent

Nagaland: 13 civilians accidentally shot dead by Indian security forces

More than a dozen citizens have been killed and many injured in firing by Indian forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland, triggering widespread protests and violence.On Saturday evening, Indian forces opened indiscriminate firing between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland’s Mon district, which borders Myanmar, in what was reportedly intended to be a a counter-insurgency operation based on a tip. But a vehicle crossing from the Tiru-Oting road, carrying villagers, got caught in the firing, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and one soldier. Several more are wounded and undergoing treatment.There were more than...
INDIA
BBC

India Nagaland: Security forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder

Indian security forces have killed at least 13 civilians in a botched ambush near the Myanmar border, officials say. An army patrol mistakenly opened fire on miners returning home after work, killing six. Seven more civilians and an Indian soldier died when angry locals confronted troops. Home Minister Amit Shah...
CARS
audacy.com

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Coffins#Indians#Guwahati#The Special Forces#The Indian Army
AFP

13 civilians killed by security forces in India's northeast

Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in the northeastern state of Nagaland after firing on a truck and later shooting at a crowd that gathered to protest the attack, police said Sunday. Troops shot dead six labourers returning to their homes on Saturday afternoon in Mon district, near the Myanmar border, after setting up an ambush for insurgents they believed were operating in the area. Family members and villagers later went looking for the missing men and confronted the troops after finding the bodies. "This is where a confrontation happened between the two sides, and the security personnel fired, killing seven more people," Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bipin Rawat death: No SOS call before helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashed

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
INDIA
BBC

India farmers' protests: Punjab families grieve their dead

The Indian government recently repealed the three controversial farm laws after year-long protests by thousands of farmers. BBC Hindi's Raghvendra Rao meets the families who paid a heavy price. It is the sowing season in the northern Indian state of Punjab, but people here are yet to come to terms...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

No distress call from chopper that crashed killing top Indian military chief, says minister

The crew in the helicopter that carried India’s top military commander did not send a distress signal before it crashed and killed him along with 12 others.General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 army and air force personnel were travelling in the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 V 5 helicopter which crashed in a forest on Wednesday minutes before its scheduled landing in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Only one person survived the crash and is being treated at a military hospital.Federal defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement to India’s parliament on Thursday, said there was no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tucsonpost.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar: Junta soldiers burn dissidents to ashes

On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering rem ... According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla militants blew explosives in an attack...
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. Rawat, 63, was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in southern Tamil Nadu state, killing all but one soldier on board. His body arrived in the capital for Friday's funeral after a solemn ceremony near the accident site at an army base, where an honour guard laid wreaths by the coffins of the victims. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
INDIA
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s most senior general killed in helicopter crash, military confirms

India’s most senior military official has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the air force confirmed.General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were among 14 people travelling in the chopper when it came down shortly after leaving the army base in Sulur. On Wednesday evening, the air force confirmed in a statement that Gen Rawat and his wife both died, and that there was only a single survivor from the crash.The news has sent shockwaves through India, with the 63-year-old general a well-known figure after he was named India’s first chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy