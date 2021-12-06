ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com Interviews Victor Glover

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Glover talks astronaut psychology, resilience, adaptability, fear & more in this interview with Space.com:. Space.com: It’s clear that those risking their lives in the pursuit of science are made of stern stuff. But what about...

blog.adafruit.com

d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

The Intersection of Art and Science at the Sea #ArtTuesday

Life thrives in this extreme environment. The researchers documented iridescent blue worms, mineral-munching anemones, and species that may be new to science. With SuBastian’s help, the team also collected rocks and other samples that may be critical to understanding more about the tectonic plates grinding below our planet’s surface. And watching it all with a keen eye was the expedition’s artist-at-sea, Ale de la Puente.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Amazing Image of Gale Crater from the Curiosity Mars Rover

The Curiosity Mars Rover has sent an astonishing photo of Gale Crater back from mars. Here’s more from Astronomy Now:. The Curiosity Mars rover, slowly making its way up the lower slopes of Gale Crater’s Mount Sharp, took a moment earlier this month to send back two black-and-white panoramas captured by its navigation cameras, one showing the morning view at 08:30 a.m. and the other taken at 4:10 p.m. Red, green and blue filters were then added to a combined image to produce this “artistic interpretation” combining the different lighting conditions in a single view (morning at left and afternoon at right). At the center of the scene is the view back down Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been ascending for the past seven years. The rover passed by the cluster of rounded hills visible at center-right back in July. At near right are the slopes of craggy Rafael Navarro Mountain, named after a Curiosity team member who passed away earlier this year. Barely visible rising behind Rafael Navarro is the upper region of Mount Sharp. Off in the distance, 30 to 40 kilometres away (18 to 25 miles), is the rim of Gale Crater, rising 2.3 kilometres (7,500 feet) above the floor of the crater. Click in the image below for a larger view.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space...
ASTRONOMY
CNN

Yet another billionaire heads to space tonight

New York (CNN Business) — Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, will strap into a Russian-built Soyuz capsule and rocket into outer space early Wednesday morning, kicking off the first self-funded tourism mission to the International Space Station in a decade. The capsule will ride into orbit atop a Soyuz rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
adafruit.com

9V Duracell Container #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After downloading & printing the Used Battery Container by Elite_Worm (https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4881782) I seen one comment asking for a 9V version. I thought to myself I could probably design something like that so I tried it out and am very happy with the result. This was my 1st attempt a making a multi part model. At full size it measures approx. 7″ x 4-3/8″ x 13″ (177.8mm x 111.13mm x 330.2mm).
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Belt designer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

With this OpenScad code you can design waist belts out of segments of various. sizes,shapes, patterns and image or text fillings. Not too much attention needs. to be taken to parametrize the parts. In most cases the resulting parts are. still sensful if the obvious size relations remain reasonable. The...
DESIGN
The Ledger

PLANT TO PONDER

WEEPING FIG Also called Benjamin fig, this Indian species (Ficus benjamina) can grow 30 feet tall in the landscape but also succeeds as a houseplant. Indoors, provide bright light and moist soil. Fertilize two or three times annually. Outdoors, plants require sheltered locations. Propagate with warm-season semi-hardwood cuttings. A variegated form is pictured. This article originally appeared on The Ledger: PLANT TO PONDER
GARDENING
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
adafruit.com

The Home Computer Course Magazine (1983-84) in the Internet Archive #VintageComputing #RetroComputing @internetarchive @KaySavetz

The Home Computer Course (ISSN 0265-2919) was a partwork magazine published by Orbis Publishing in the United Kingdom during 1983 and 1984, covering the subject of home computer technology. It ran for 24 weekly issues, before being succeeded by The Home Computer Advanced Course. Each issue contained articles on various...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 1, Discord 32K and Projects Galore! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,238 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Teardown

Nava Whiteford shared this Lucira teardown with help from Brad Ackerman:. I was curious to better understand the instrument and went hunting for teardown pictures and patents. Luckily Brad Ackerman on pulled one apart and posted pictures on twitter. Some of these are included here with permission from Brad. The teardown pictures also closely match one of Lucira’s patents which gives us another source of information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
adafruit.com

Why Dune’s Visual Effects Feel So Different #ArtTuesday

Regardless of how you feel about the new Dune, it looks gorgeous. The visual effects are immersive and detailed. Thomas Flight dives into the details and the art of atmosphere in the film. In a world where impressive visual effects are commonplace, Dune managed to stand apart. In this video,...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Search for palindromes with an Arduino #Arduino #ArtTuesday

A palindrome is a word, phrase, number, or even the conjunction of both words and numbers, that has the particularity of being read the same backwards and forward. Palindromes date back to 70AD when they were found in a graffiti in an ancient city called Herculaneum which was destroyed due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

25 Years of Tamagotchi

Happy 25th to Tamagotchi! Tamagotchi is celebrating with a special edition Tamagotchi release:. This unique, pastel iridescent design is a must-have for fans to commemorate the legacy of Tamagotchi and have this limited-edition design to their collection. 😍
FOOD & DRINKS

