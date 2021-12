After a terrible game against a bad Nashville Predators team, the New Jersey Devils came out and played like they had a chip on their shoulder against the rival Philadelphia Flyers. Getting on the board first was a nice change for this team and while the score was tied for a good portion of the game it never felt like the team was in danger of losing short of some bad luck. The effort level was finally where it should be and overall everyone should be feeling good about themselves after this performance.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO