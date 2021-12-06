Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Totals 82 yards in win

Barkley recorded 11 carries for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He added six receptions on nine targets for 19 yards. The Giants ran the ball only 17 times while taking to the air on 44 occasions. As a result, Barkley's primary opportunity to produce came through the air, and he was able to rack up six receptions for the third time this season. He also displayed some burst as a runner, turning in two rushes that went for double-digit yards. His longest carry went for a gain of 23, which was only his third rush of 20 yards or more on the campaign. On a bit more of an optimistic note, Barkley has earned 17 total touches in consecutive games heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO