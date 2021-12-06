ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Totals 82 yards in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Edwards-Helaire (illness) rushed 14 times for 54 yards and had three receptions for 28 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Arrowhead Pride

Film Review: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is solid against the Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was back on the field for the team’s 19-9 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 — his first game back since sustaining a knee injury in Week 5. He was immediately given the bulk of the carries and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Nearly eclipses 100 total yards

Ekeler tallied 12 carries for 31 yards and caught six of his eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Broncos. Ekeler has now scored a touchdown in seven of the last nine games and has seven receiving scores in that span. It wasn't all great news for Ekeler, however, as the talented running back was held under four yards per carry for just the second time since October while the Chargers fell into a pass-heavy game script. It's been a career year for the dynamic dual threat, and with a favorable schedule down the stretch, expect Ekeler to continue to pile up the numbers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Totals 41 scrimmage yards

Davis rushed five times for 16 yards and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Jaguars. Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) returned from a one-game absence to lead Atlanta's rushing attack with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Davis and Wayne Gallman (four carries for 19 yards) split the leftover scraps. Davis matched his forgettable season average of 3.2 yards per carry in this one, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 13 against the stingy Tampa Bay run defense.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones throws for 310 yards and two scores in Week 12 win

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed 23-of-32 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in New England's blowout victory over Tennessee. He additionally had two carries for 11 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Jones posted his second 300-yard performance of his young career to lift the Patriots to an easy win over...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Charlie Woerner: 11 yards in win

Woerner caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Vikings. Woerner recorded his first reception since George Kittle returned from IR a couple of games back. While both tight ends finished with similar disappointing stat lines, don't let the production indicate any sort of time share at the tight end position in San Francisco. Kittle recorded 65 offensive snaps (93 percent) while Woerner was limited to 19 snaps (27 percent). The latter does not carry any fantasy value heading into a matchup against Seattle.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons surpass 2020 win total in Week 12

Atlanta was a 4-12 football team last year despite a handful of inspiring efforts under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and it was not a given that they’d exceed that win total this year with the state of the franchise. I predicted that they’re wind up at 8-9, but the floor for Atlanta was quite low given the state of the roster and the uncertain fortunes of a new coaching staff, and I know in polls we ran over the course of the spring and summer anywhere from a quarter to a third of Falcons fans consistently thought this team would win six or fewer games.
NFL
thelines.com

Week 13 NFL Best Bets: Broncos At Chiefs Value Lies With Total

Throughout the season, there’s been plenty of value in the market with underdogs. They’ve gone 101-77-1 against the spread overall (56.7%). So where should we look for our NFL Week 13 best bets?. Admittedly, there isn’t much worth betting on this week. But let’s focus on the Sunday Night Football...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Active in Week 12 win

Edwards recorded three solo tackles, defensed two passes and forced a fumble in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. Edwards turned in a fantasy-friendly effort despite the modest number of tackles, notching his second game with multiple defensed passes this season and forcing his fumble of the campaign when he stripped Zach Pascal late in the first quarter after a nine-yard catch. The third-year pro remains stuck in a rotational role behind starting free safety Jordan Whitehead but has proven adept at getting his hands on the ball (three interceptions, four additional defensed passes) and contributing some serviceable tackle numbers (35) relative to playing time in that role.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Aaron Rodgers goes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12 win

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a score on the ground as the Packers beat the Rams 28-36 in Week 12. Hurt toe or not, Rodgers was his normal sensational self in Week 12 as he put up QB 1 numbers on the field and for fantasy purposes yet again. The Packers have their bye in Week 13 which should be a great opportunity for players including Rodgers to hopefully get a bit healthier as they gear up for the end of the season. When the Packers return in Week 14 they will face the Bears, a team they have perennially owned, as Rodgers reminded everyone earlier this year.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Just under 100 yards in win

Meyers caught five of eight targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 36-13 win over the Titans. Meyers set a new season high in receiving yards, topping his Week 3 output against the Saints by four. He still has only one career touchdown, but the 25-year-old wide receiver has carved out a consistent role in New England's offense, catching at least four passes in all but one game this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Kylen Granson: Totals 22 yards in loss

Granson hauled in both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers. Granson hasn't been targeted more than twice in any of his first 12 appearances of the season, but he's recorded at least one catch in each of the last five games. During that time, the 23-year-old has secured six of seven targets for 72 yards.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Antonio Gibson totals 146 yards in win

RB Antonio Gibson carried the ball 29 times for 111 yards while catching seven passes for 35 yards in the Washington Football Teams win against the Seahawks on Monday night. Gibson came through in a big way for his fantasy managers. He did see J.D. McKissic score two touchdowns, but Gibson was more involved during the game. Seemingly healthy now, Gibson could be even more involved in the passing game since McKissic went down with an injury. He will be a borderline RB1 against the Raiders.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ezekiel Elliott produces 47 total yards on 15 touches Thursday

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed 13 times for 45 yards and caught two of his three targets for three yards in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have one of the better run defenses in the league, but Elliott watched fellow running back Tony Pollard average 10.1 yards per carry and find the end zone on his seven carries on Thursday. Despite a knee injury, Elliott's 15 touches are on par with his recent workloads. The production hasn't been there over the last few weeks, however.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Held to 74 total yards

Barkley recorded 11 carries for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He added six receptions on nine targets for 19 yards. The Giants ran the ball only 17 times while taking to the air on 44 occasions. As a result, Barkley's primary opportunity to produce came through the air, and he was able to rack up six receptions for the third time this season. He also displayed some burst as a runner, turning in two rushes that went for double-digit yards. His longest carry went for a gain of 23, which was only his third rush of 20 yards or more on the campaign. On a bit more of an optimistic note, Barkley has earned 17 total touches in consecutive games heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan's Donovan Edwards hits Roman Wilson for 75-yard touchdown

Michigan was off to a very hot start in Indianapolis, scoring on back-to-back big plays against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. After scoring a touchdown on a 67-yard run by running back Blake Corum, Michigan went 75 yards on a single play, a trick-play pass from running back Donovan Edwards to receiver Roman Wilson. It was the third touchdown in which Edwards played a role this season, as he has two rushing touchdowns this year. It was Wilson’s third scoring grab this season.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Totals 26 yards in Week 13

Freiermuth secured three of four targets for 26 yards and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Ravens. Freiermuth sustained a concussion in last week's loss to Cincinnati, but he was a full participant in each of the Steelers' three practice sessions this week and didn't appear to be on a snap count against the Ravens, as the rookie was on the field for 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Freiermuth has been targeted at least four times in each of the last seven games, and he's brought in 32 of 44 targets for 253 yards and five touchdowns during that time.
NFL

