Seahawks hold off 49ers for needed win

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LDJw_0dF1LWN400 Goal-line stand finishes 30-23 win over San Francisco at Lumen Field in strange game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMoL8_0dF1LWN400 In one of the wilder, weirder games the NFL has seen this season, the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Lumen Field.

The win, secured with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, ends a three-game skid for the 4-8 Seahawks and a three-game winning streak for the 49ers (6-6).

Russell Wilson threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his best performance since returning from finger surgery.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on a 73-yard fake punt run by Travis Homer.

San Francisco scored the next 17 points and led 23-14 when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with George Kittle for his second touchdown of the game with 1:48 left in the first half.

But the Seahawks drove 65 yards and Wilson hit Dee Eskridge for a 7-yard touchdown 12 seconds before halftime.

San Francisco fumbled the second-half kickoff, Seattle sacked Garoppolo for a safety and, after https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUztV_0dF1LWN400 Quandre Diggs intercepted Garoppolo, Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for the decisive touchdown late in the third quarter.

Seattle twice turned over the ball near the goal line, including a late fumble by tight end Gerald Everett at the SF 2 with 4:03 left.

The 49ers had not been in Seattle territory all half, but moved quickly down field. They had first-and-goal at the Seahawk 7. After two Elijah Mitchell runs moved it to the 4, Sidney Jones broke up a pass in the end zone and Carlos Dunlap knocked down Garoppolo's fourth-down pass to seal the win.

Seattle is at Houston next week, an opportunity to keep climbing back into playoff contention. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpGaO_0dF1LWN400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qV06L_0dF1LWN400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuEw9_0dF1LWN400

