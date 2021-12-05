Seahawks hold off 49ers for needed win

Goal-line stand finishes 30-23 win over San Francisco at Lumen Field in strange game.

In one of the wilder, weirder games the NFL has seen this season, the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Lumen Field.

The win, secured with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, ends a three-game skid for the 4-8 Seahawks and a three-game winning streak for the 49ers (6-6).

Russell Wilson threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his best performance since returning from finger surgery.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on a 73-yard fake punt run by Travis Homer.

San Francisco scored the next 17 points and led 23-14 when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with George Kittle for his second touchdown of the game with 1:48 left in the first half.

But the Seahawks drove 65 yards and Wilson hit Dee Eskridge for a 7-yard touchdown 12 seconds before halftime.

San Francisco fumbled the second-half kickoff, Seattle sacked Garoppolo for a safety and, after Quandre Diggs intercepted Garoppolo, Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for the decisive touchdown late in the third quarter.

Seattle twice turned over the ball near the goal line, including a late fumble by tight end Gerald Everett at the SF 2 with 4:03 left.

The 49ers had not been in Seattle territory all half, but moved quickly down field. They had first-and-goal at the Seahawk 7. After two Elijah Mitchell runs moved it to the 4, Sidney Jones broke up a pass in the end zone and Carlos Dunlap knocked down Garoppolo's fourth-down pass to seal the win.

Seattle is at Houston next week, an opportunity to keep climbing back into playoff contention.