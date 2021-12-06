Markets in Consolidation as Focus Turns to RBA, BoC and US CPI

An interesting Reuters article compensated for a rather uneventful trading session. Ahead of next week’s ECB meeting, the traditional “sources” article arrived. Reuters cites six people with knowledge on the matter. Diverging views on the nature of the inflation hump call for a trade-off on how to steer monetary policy during 2022. Next week’s new inflation forecasts will show a 2%+ inflation prognosis for 2022 with headline CPI thus running over 2% for at least 18 months. Those prompt a review of the current extraordinary easy monetary conditions. The ECB is amongst one of the final central banks to buck the global normalization trend for now. One thing stands out: the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end by the end of March. The key question is how the traditional Asset Purchase Programma should be deployed in order to avoid a cold turkey situation where net purchases drop from €80bn/month to €20bn/month. Options include creating a new envelope (fixed amount) to be spent over the remainder of the year. The caveat would be that it shouldn’t be used completely if not necessary. More hawkish governors probably won’t be willing to commit to purchases until the end of the year, rather preferring asset purchases to be slightly raised initially, but with the amount to be revised for example on a quarterly basis. As a quid pro quo to the doves, the remaining amount under the current €1.85tn PEPP portfolio (expected to be around €100bn) could be used as some kind of back-up in case economic or market developments warrant it. ECB governors currently agree not to drop any hints on potential rate hikes, leaving them up to come in 2023 by the earliest.

