Markets in Consolidation as Focus Turns to RBA, BoC and US CPI

By ActionForex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe markets are relatively quiet in Asian session today. Major Asian indexes are mixed despite steep selloff last Friday. Currencies are bounded inside tight range, with Swiss Franc and Yen consolidation some of recent gains. Aussie and other commodity currencies also recover mildly. Gold and oil prices are also staying in...

FXStreet.com

Markets UP, but are investor's tiring? CPI tomorrow – No sleeping

Markets advance – but appear to be a bit tired. PFE and AstraZeneca make real headway against Covid and its cousins. Oil continued to advance; Treasury yields advanced. Investors await tomorrow’s CPI report. Feast of the 7 Fishes - #7 Bay Scallops in a Black Truffle Cream Sauce.
actionforex.com

Focus Remains On Inflation Data And Pandemic News

ECB council members said to be willing to make clear that QE bond purchases to continue until at least end-2022 to play down rate hike bets. Fitch cut Chinese property developer Evergrande [3333.HK] ratings to ‘restrictive default’ ahead of planned restructuring; PBoC stated that Evergrande should be dealt with in a market oriented way.
actionforex.com

Asian Equities Are In A Positive Mood

Asian markets take cue from optimistic Wall Street. Overnight US equities continued to rally, although the gains were modest compared to the fast-money FOMO stampede of the day before. Comments from pharmaceutical heavyweights that boosters were the answer kept the omicron-is-mild trade alive. The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, with the Nasdaq rising by 0.64% as the growth rebound continued, while the Dow Jones eked out a minuscule 0.09% gain. In Asia, futures on all three indexes have climbed by around 0.10%.
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

An interesting Reuters article compensated for a rather uneventful trading session. Ahead of next week’s ECB meeting, the traditional “sources” article arrived. Reuters cites six people with knowledge on the matter. Diverging views on the nature of the inflation hump call for a trade-off on how to steer monetary policy during 2022. Next week’s new inflation forecasts will show a 2%+ inflation prognosis for 2022 with headline CPI thus running over 2% for at least 18 months. Those prompt a review of the current extraordinary easy monetary conditions. The ECB is amongst one of the final central banks to buck the global normalization trend for now. One thing stands out: the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end by the end of March. The key question is how the traditional Asset Purchase Programma should be deployed in order to avoid a cold turkey situation where net purchases drop from €80bn/month to €20bn/month. Options include creating a new envelope (fixed amount) to be spent over the remainder of the year. The caveat would be that it shouldn’t be used completely if not necessary. More hawkish governors probably won’t be willing to commit to purchases until the end of the year, rather preferring asset purchases to be slightly raised initially, but with the amount to be revised for example on a quarterly basis. As a quid pro quo to the doves, the remaining amount under the current €1.85tn PEPP portfolio (expected to be around €100bn) could be used as some kind of back-up in case economic or market developments warrant it. ECB governors currently agree not to drop any hints on potential rate hikes, leaving them up to come in 2023 by the earliest.
cityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: Equities lose steam, gold edges lower ahead of US CPI

Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 22 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,451.30. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 360 points (1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,815.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -62 points (-0.26%), the cash...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD traders await US CPI and take note of the RBA/Fed divergence

AUD/USD now depends on o the US CPI outside this Friday/. The divergence between the Fed and RBA would be expected to keep AUD/USD hamstrung. At 0.7150, AUD/USD is lower by some 0.25% on the day and sat between a range of 0.7186 and 0.7135. The greenback continues to recover within a wider consolidative phase ahead of Friday's Consumer Price Index and next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
DailyFx

USD/CAD Post-BoC Recovery to Gather Pace on Strong US CPI Report

USD/CAD retraces the decline from earlier this month as the Bank of Canada (BoC) retains the current policy at its last meeting for 2021, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel a further advance in the exchange rate as evidence of stronger inflation puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
FXStreet.com

Markets turn cautious ahead of tomorrow's US CPI

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.
DailyFx

Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

Gold, XAU/USD, CPI, US Dollar, Fed, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices marked time as traders await US CPI report. Elevated inflation may boost hawkish Fed policy estimates. That may send XAU/USD towards lows from September. Gold prices marked time on Thursday as the yellow metal was influenced by...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks shaky ahead of CPI report

Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS SHAKY AHEAD OF CPI REPORT (1605 EST/2105 GMT) The main U.S. indexes ended three-day winning streaks on Thursday as investors turned...
actionforex.com

US Dollar Fades On Resurgent Growth Trade

The US dollar faded overnight as fading omicron concerns saw hot money flooding back into the global recovery trade. The gains were mostly seen in the EM space, however, where even the Turkish lira managed to rally last night. In the major currency space, the US dollar held steady, likely due to the US yield curve modestly steepening overnight.
actionforex.com

Consolidation Underway

The US indices gained on Wednesday, but the gains were more contained compared to the prior sessions, as the European indices posted losses. The S&P500 added 0.30% and the Dow was up 0.10%. Nasdaq led gains thanks to the rally in Apple (+2.28%). European indices are set to open slightly...
actionforex.com

Equity Indices Trade Mixed, Chinese Markets Rise Amid CPI Data

China’s Nov inflation data was mixed; PPI slowed less than expected, CPI rose at slower than expected pace. Japan’s Q4 BSI survey rose; Some BOJ officials are focusing on the upcoming quarterly Tankan survey [Dec 13th]. Japan’s M2 had slowest annual rise since Apr 2020 [BOJ’s Amamiya commented...
actionforex.com

The Positive Risk Sentiment Continues

A quiet day today ahead of the US CPI inflation day tomorrow. This morning Germany releases data on trade balance and this afternoon US jobless claims are due. Any news on the Omicron covid variant will also continue to be in focus. In Norway the monthly GDP for October will...
investing.com

Stocks Soar As Markets Look Past Omicron; BoC Meeting In Focus

Optimism prevails as investors see glass half full over Omicron threat. Asia lifted by Wall Street jump but futures point to some easing in rally. FX markets mostly steady, loonie at 2-week high ahead of BoC decision. Fading Omicron risks boost sentiment. Pre-Christmas cheer came early for equity markets as...
Reuters

The Exchange: The deal market takes a turn

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a year of record activity, global antitrust watchdogs are becoming more scrupulous of big deals, Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) Rob Kindler and Paul, Weiss’s Scott Barshay agree. But they disagree about what that means for the deal market in general. Breakingviews. Reuters Breakingviews...
