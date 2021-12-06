High school seniors return to classrooms in Vietnam capital

Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced Wednesday that when the next school term begins in January 2022, all students in Grades 8 to 12 will be expected to return to full-day face-to-face classes, once the Ministry of Health approves. She said the rotation, shift and blended learning methods...
CHINA could smuggle nuclear missiles in shipping containers into ports in South America for a surprise attack on the US, experts have warned. Military analysts have sounded the alarm over the container capability which is believed to have been quietly developed by Beijing. It has been suggested China is working...
More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
The damaged USS Connecticut's covert journey across the Pacific must have been an arduous and complex affair. The badly damaged Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) has just appeared in San Diego after making a covert transit from Guam, all but certainly sailing the entire way on the surface. It had been staged on that island for around two months following its collision with an underwater seamount in the South China Sea on October 2nd, 2021. Thanks to our friends at @Warshipcam who spotted and identified the submarine entering San Diego Bay on the local San Diego Webcam, we also get a far clearer look at the damage done to the prized submarine—its entire bow sonar dome is indeed missing.
The emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant feels like a flashback to last year’s grim festive season when much of the world went into lockdown to avert the worst of the Alpha variant wave. But though the sense of eerie, impending doom feels familiar, the epidemiological and political situations are different from one year ago.
TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
A primary school in Hong Kong has apologised after students as young as six were left in tears last week after teachers showed them unsettling video footage of the Nanjing massacre ahead of its 84th anniversary on Monday. The incident came after the Education Bureau called on local schools to...
NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
Father Tsige Mezgebu was leading an afternoon prayer service in August when a column of haggard-looking rebels entered Lalibela, prompting worshippers to cry out "God save our city!" Father Tsige said the toughest part was living without basic services like banking and communications.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. But several confirmed they have sent some staff out of the country and have been forced to temporarily cut back aid operations. Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting areas where they had previously distributed basic goods.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. That's according to satellite images obtained Sunday by The Associated Press and an expert who analyzed the photos. The likely blast off at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works. Conducting a launch amid the Vienna talks fits the hard-line posture struck by Tehran’s negotiators. It also fits into a renewed focus on space by Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, under whom concerns about alienating the West with the launches likely have faded.
EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. Sunday's ceremony was held in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The pageant included evening gowns, swimwear and public speaking. But it also drew attention in recent weeks for a grassroots Palestinian-led boycott that urged contestants to skip the event to protest Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. In the end, only Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country with close ties to the Palestinians, did not send a representative, citing the global COVID-19 situation.
BEIJING (AP) — China is marking the 84th anniversary of the 1937 Nanking Massacre, in which it says 300,000 civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese in and around the former Chinese capital. China frequently criticizes Japan for not showing sufficient contrition for the brutality of its expansionist campaign that swept across Asia during the first half of the 20th century. However, this year's commemoration comes at a time when relations are generally stable and criticisms have been muted, despite a major downturn in China's relations with key Japanese ally, the United States. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they came together to learn from history and open up a new chapter of our future.
BEIJING (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in China says the countries had a very good year for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals. David Meale, the American Embassy's No. 2 official, said what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 Fahrenheit, by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer, produces and consumes more coal than any other country and is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. So far, however, China has shown no intention of moving up its targets for carbon reduction.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and South Korea have signed a $680 million defense deal as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began. The deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide Australia with artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radars. It’s the largest defense contract struck between Australia and an Asian nation, and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China. Australia and South Korea have also agreed to upgrade the formal ties between the nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his government was committed to keeping the region safe and the new contract would help modernize the Australian army.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised support to entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A top Taliban leader says Afghanistan’s new rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women and have learned lessons from their previous time in power. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told The Associated Press in a rare interview on Sunday that the Taliban appeal to the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help the millions of Afghans in desperate need. Muttaqi says that having a weak Afghan government "is not in the interest of anyone.” The minister acknowledged the world’s dismay at limitations on girls’ education and on women in the work force. He says the Taliban are working to improve the situation.
Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.
The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation.
Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.
"Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has decriminalized premarital sex in a bold expansion of personal freedoms but the law has struggled to fulfill its promise. Unwed mothers may no longer land in jail, but they're caught in bureaucratic limbo, fighting to obtain birth certificates for their babies born in the shadows. A new law on out-of-wedlock births, celebrated in state media last month as a progressive victory, now threatens to further complicate the process. Untold numbers of children remain invisible in the eyes of the government, unable to receive medical care, enroll in public schools or even leave the country. Their mothers, who lose work and residency during prosecution, become stranded.
CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say a senior military commander was killed in clashes between government forces and the Houthi rebels attacking a key central city. The officials say the Yemeni mayor who headed military operations of the government’s armed forces was killed on Monday on the front line in the Balaq mountain range, south of the city of Marib. His killing is a big blow to the government forces, which have been fighting for months against the Iranian-backed Houthis' attempt to take Marib. The Houthis launched an offensive earlier this year on the city to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.
