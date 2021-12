It was an easy game to overlook on paper, and the Buckeyes may have been caught glancing ahead at times against a tough Towson team. Ohio State left the Schottenstein Center with a third straight win on Wednesday, but the 85-74 victory over the unranked Tigers was not all smooth sailing for the Buckeyes. Ohio State held just a one-point advantage over the underdog Tigers at halftime, and couldn’t mount a double-digit lead until midway through the second half.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO