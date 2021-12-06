ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsBeat Live: Chiefs top Broncos with fifth straight win. Stay up late with us

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're burning the post-midnight oil to bring you analysis...

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
3 quarterback scenarios the Denver Broncos will consider in 2022

As many of us look ahead to the 2022 season, all eyes will yet again be on the quarterback position, and what George Paton will do to fix it. Two things can be true at once; Teddy Bridgewater is not the long-term answer for the Denver Broncos at the quarterback position, and Teddy Bridgewater is also the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning.
Chiefs aim for 12th straight vs Broncos in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have won 11 straight games against the Denver Broncos, their onetime AFC West nemesis. And Kansas City coach Andy Reid's teams have won 19 of the 22 times they have played following a week off. Heck, the Broncos might as well not show...
Kansas City Chiefs' fifth straight win preserves lead in jumbled AFC West race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To understand how weird the AFC West has become this year, all you have to know is this: The Kansas City Chiefs have embraced winning ugly. Yep -- the same team that has built its name off serious firepower and weekly fireworks is suddenly grinding its way to wins in December. You can't blame K.C. for that approach, either. Style points earned at this time of year aren't going to do anything to help the bottom line.
Chiefs top the Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs, who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship. Javonte Williams started in place of the injured Melvin Gordon III and had 102 yards rushing along with a late touchdown catch for the Broncos. They have lost 12 straight to Kansas City.
Chiefs beat Broncos on SNF to extend winning streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A six minute, 12 play, 72-yard touchdown drive on the Kansas City Chiefs’ first possession provided the most fireworks during the game as Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 22-9. The Chiefs now have 12 consecutive wins over the Broncos and have now won five games in a row.
NFL (12/5): Chiefs handle Broncos, win fifth straight

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs ran their win streak to five with a 22-9 victory over Denver on Sunday. The Chiefs (8-4) were workmanlike, getting 184 yards passing from Patrick Mahomes, who also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to open the scoring. For the fourth straight game, the...
Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs defense forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, to spark a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The win helped the Chiefs hang on to first place in the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15 of 29...
Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death […] The post Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Broncos player momentarily took a seat on Chiefs bench Sunday, as NFL Films clip shows

NFL Films does an excellent job of showing things that happen on an NFL sideline that may otherwise go undetected. Case in point: during the Chiefs’ 22-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday night, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of bounds toward his own sideline. Mahomes was pursued by a number of Broncos defensive players, including defensive end Shelby Harris.
