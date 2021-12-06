SportsBeat Live: Chiefs top Broncos with fifth straight win. Stay up late with us

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To understand how weird the AFC West has become this year, all you have to know is this: The Kansas City Chiefs have embraced winning ugly. Yep -- the same team that has built its name off serious firepower and weekly fireworks is suddenly grinding its way to wins in December. You can't blame K.C. for that approach, either. Style points earned at this time of year aren't going to do anything to help the bottom line.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO