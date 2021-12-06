ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: Bears suffer 33-22 loss to Cardinals

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nagy and Andy Dalton describe how all four interceptions...

jg-tc.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kurt Warner outlines why he thinks Arizona Cardinals can make Super Bowl

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner thinks the Arizona Cardinals can make the Super Bowl this season. The former Cardinals quarterback joined ESPN's SportsNation on Wednesday and discussed why he thinks his former team can make the NFL's Championship Game. ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Robert Quinn now credited with a sack of Kyler Murray in Sunday’s loss, giving the Chicago Bears pass rusher 12 for the season

Robert Quinn’s remarkable season got a bump Wednesday when the NFL credited him with a sack in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. According to an NFL source, the league determined after review that Quinn deserved a sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Cardinals when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled the snap. Because Murray recovered and attempted a football ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals hold top spot, Patriots solidify Super Bowl contending status

Power rankings! The most powerful you’ll find in any corner of the internet. The Cardinals hold onto the top spot in the league after another dominant showing, this time against the Bears. The Patriots have cemented themselves as an elite team after beating the Bills on Monday Night Football, but the Bills are still Super Bowl contenders themselves.
NFL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Photos: Bears fall to Cardinals, 33-22

The Bears weren’t even close to playing error-free football, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday. See photos from the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears Guessing on Cardinals QB

The Bears find themselves in much the same situation as two weeks ago. They can't be certain they'll be facing one of the more athletic passers in the NFL because Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says his quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable after suffering an ankle injury Oct. 28 against Green Bay. Murray has already missed three games and had a bye week, besides.
NFL

