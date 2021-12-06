Watch now: Bears suffer 33-22 loss to Cardinals

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner thinks the Arizona Cardinals can make the Super Bowl this season.
The former Cardinals quarterback joined ESPN's SportsNation on Wednesday and discussed why he thinks his former team can make the NFL's Championship Game.
The Chicago Bears suffered another disappointing loss in Week 13 as they lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-22. Chicago now falls to 4-8 on the season and once again is going to miss the playoffs. Andy Dalton was not too happy about his play as he went 26-41 for 229...
Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the...
Robert Quinn’s remarkable season got a bump Wednesday when the NFL credited him with a sack in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. According to an NFL source, the league determined after review that Quinn deserved a sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Cardinals when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled the snap. Because Murray recovered and attempted a football ...
Power rankings! The most powerful you’ll find in any corner of the internet. The Cardinals hold onto the top spot in the league after another dominant showing, this time against the Bears. The Patriots have cemented themselves as an elite team after beating the Bills on Monday Night Football, but the Bills are still Super Bowl contenders themselves.
We’re on to Week 14 in the NFL, which kicks off Thursday with the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing off. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money. Last week, Charles Curtis...
In an 2021 NFL season full of twists and turns, we finally got our biggest twist of the year in Week 13: THE DETROIT LIONS WEREN'T THE FIRST TEAM ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION. If you would have asked me at any point over the past six weeks who the first...
The muck of the Bears’ season turned from metaphorical to literal when they arrived at Soldier Field amid cold and rain to see a 25-yard-wide swath of brown down the middle of the field from one end zone to the other. It took two snaps before running back David Montgomery...
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton threw 4 interceptions and the Arizona Cardinals sunk the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. Arizona, the NFC's top team, turned the 4 interceptions into a 33-22 win. 3 moments that mattered. 1. Dalton's first-half interceptions: Dalton was intercepted on each of the Bears' first two...
The Bears find themselves in much the same situation as two weeks ago. They can't be certain they'll be facing one of the more athletic passers in the NFL because Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says his quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable after suffering an ankle injury Oct. 28 against Green Bay. Murray has already missed three games and had a bye week, besides.
