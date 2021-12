Real Madrid continued their winning run in LaLiga with a win over Sevilla on the weekend. The win has more figurative value given that Real Madrid has now opened up a considerable four-point gap at the top of the table over cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad who are tied at 29 points from 14 games. Los Blancos, on the other hand, sit comfortably at 33 points from 14 matches.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO