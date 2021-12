It’s soup season! Whether you love a hearty stew or a classic chicken noodle, nothing feels cozier than curling up with a delicious bowl of warm soup. Plus, soup is an excellent, low-calorie meal — as long as you skip the creamy versions. But when you’re making a soup with any kind of meat in it, how can you minimize the fat content? Skimming some off the top as it cooks is one method, but it won’t get rid of as much grease as you might hope. If you’re watching your fat intake, here’s a better way to remove fat from soup: the ice cube trick.

