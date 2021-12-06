ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Holiday Tips for People Living with OAB

wilber-republican.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to manage an overactive bladder around travel, socializing and entertaining. (Family Features) You’re sharing a great conversation with friends at a holiday party when it hits you: You need to go, and you need to go now. As you make a clumsy exit, unsure if you’ll be able to make...

www.wilber-republican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Mindful tips for the season of holiday eating

Holidays are a wonderful time to share love, compassion, memories, and things we are thankful for. We hear it time and time again that the biggest challenge for most people is being mindful around food consumption. Whether you are generally on a diet but “falling off the wagon,” or simply...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kilgore News Herald

Holiday season can be especially stressful for those with OAB

SHREVEPORT, La. — The holiday season is an exciting and usually fun-filled time of the year. But for those with a condition known as overactive bladder, the holidays can bring additional stress and anxiety. Overactive bladder, or OAB, is caused by involuntary contraction of the bladder muscle. Those contractions...
HEALTH
WOLF

Holiday safety tips for entertaining

Grandma knows best. Drawing on her lessons of the ages, infectious disease expert, JoAnn Adkins of the Patient Safety Authority, shares some good old-fashioned hacks for healthy and safe holiday entertaining based on advice from a century before vaccines. “It’s important to remember some things to keep everyone safe. We're...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overactive Bladder#Citrus Fruits#Dairy#Alcohol#Urovant Sciences
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Neshoba Democrat

Take Charge of OAB Symptoms

(Family Features) More than 30 million Americans live with the symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB), according to the Urology Care Foundation. OAB is a common lower urinary tract or bladder health problem that can cause incontinence, which is the leaking of urine that can’t be controlled. With symptoms including a...
HEALTH
Photofocus

Five tips for photographing during the holidays

The holidays are one of the best times to have fun with your photography. Bryan Esler wrote this article about Getting Creative on Christmas Morning. Here are a few more tips that may add something different and fun to your holiday photos. 1. Think outside of the gift-wrapped box. Have...
PHOTOGRAPHY
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
theatlanta100.com

Tips for selecting a live Christmas tree

Thanksgiving has passed, so it’s officially time to get things ready for Jolly Old St. Nick. One important task is finding a tree. Shop early to increase options and opportunities for a sale. For those favoring a live tree, follow these tips for the perfect one:. • After choosing a...
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy