Jaguars get steamrolled by Rams 37-7: Here are the reactions from Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again hit double-digit losses after getting steamrolled by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday by a score of 37-7. Heading into the game, the Jags’ struggles on the West Coast were well documented, but fans had hopes that the team would be more competitive than they were.

While the losses are nothing new for Jacksonville this season, the Jags Twitter community still let their frustrations with the team be known, especially when it came to the issues related to the coaching staff. Here are just a few tweets that sum up how the fanbase and those surrounding the team felt after watching the team take one of the worse losses of Week 13: