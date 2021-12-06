ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars get steamrolled by Rams 37-7: Here are the reactions from Twitter

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnXgF_0dF1JD3l00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again hit double-digit losses after getting steamrolled by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday by a score of 37-7. Heading into the game, the Jags’ struggles on the West Coast were well documented, but fans had hopes that the team would be more competitive than they were.

While the losses are nothing new for Jacksonville this season, the Jags Twitter community still let their frustrations with the team be known, especially when it came to the issues related to the coaching staff. Here are just a few tweets that sum up how the fanbase and those surrounding the team felt after watching the team take one of the worse losses of Week 13:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 13 Win Over Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams got back to their dominant ways, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 in the process of securing their eighth victory of the season. The Rams snapped a three-game losing skid, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. The team played their most complete game in over a month, seeing high-level contributions from all three phases.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
San Bernardino County Sun

Rams get big help from their bench in win over Jaguars

INGLEWOOD — The Rams face a lot of questions about the depth of their star-studded roster. At least for one afternoon, they had an answer. Backup running back Sony Michel filled in for sore-legged Darrell Henderson and carried the ball for 129 yards and a touchdown, his best day since the 2018 playoffs with the Patriots.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Los Angeles Rams#Jags Twitter#Jrob#Brentasjax#Jordandelugo
lafbnetwork.com

Key Matchups: Los Angeles Rams Vs Jacksonville Jaguars | How The Rams Get Back On Track

Key Matchups: Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars. This game is a ‘Should-Win’ game for the Rams. They are, in fact, 13 point favorites, according to MyBookie.ag. The Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the league and the Rams are, despite recent evidence, not. But, it is also now a ‘Must-Win’ game because of that recent evidence. And the Rams must win this game mainly so that their adoring fans can again show their faces in their local sports bars next week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams 37, Jaguars 7: Jacksonville Loses Fourth Straight in Lopsided Affair

The Los Angeles Rams tried to give the Jaguars a storybook Sunday, but the Jaguars didn't do nearly enough on their part to turn the game into the underdog story the Rams so badly tried to make it. The Rams spent the entire first half shooting themselves in the foot...
NFL
WBAL Radio

LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were the cure for just about everything that ailed the Los Angeles Rams throughout November. Matthew Stafford and the Rams hope they can stay up at this level when their stretch run gets a whole lot tougher. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Rams lead Jaguars 16-7 at halftime

Los Angeles’ offense hasn’t quite looked in sync, but the Rams still have a 16-7 lead over the Jaguars at halftime. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had to exit the game for one play after getting hit hard on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter. But he re-entered the game after one play to fire a 19-yard pass to receiver Van Jefferson. He then completed an 8-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp before the drive stalled.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Preview: Can L.A. Take Advantage of a 'Get Right' Game?

In a week that the Rams desperately need to get back in the win column, this game has the potential for L.A. to 'get right' as they host the Jaguars in Week 13. Just when the Rams could do no wrong for the greater part of the first two months of the season, they've hit a wall in recent weeks, dropping each of their last three games. The offense isn't nearly as efficient as it had been early on and the defense has shown vulnerability in key areas that teams have begun to exploit.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Do the Jaguars have a hope against the Rams?

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a game which sees the Jaguars face off against their former super star, cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It will be the first time Ramsey faces the Jaguars since he forced his way out via a blockbuster trade two seasons ago, but unfortunately for the Jaguars that draft capital they have gotten hasn’t pulled them out of the doldrums of the league.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Week 13 Inactives vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams get set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in which they went winless throughout the month of November. With the Jaguars coming to town, the Rams have an opportunity to find themselves and 'get right' as Jacksonville hasn't had much success over the first 12 weeks of the season.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. The first play. The Rams took control of the momentum immediately, with wide receiver Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards to Jaguars 36. Credit the Jaguars' defense for holding Los Angeles to one first down on the drive, with Rams kicker Matt Gay converting a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars Final Score: LA gets back on track against Jacksonville

The Los Angeles Rams found their way back into the win column after a 37 to 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite a poor performance from the special teams once again, some unnecessary penalties on the defensive side of the ball, and more dropped passes by Rams pass catchers, LA found away to overcome their setbacks in the second half. Matthew Stafford avoided the big mistake and was turnover free for the first time in three games while Sony Michel stepped in nicely for an injured Darrell Henderson and finished the game well over the 100 yard mark.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars huge underdogs as they visit the Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Los Angeles to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a matchup where not many expect the Jaguars to be competitive. Our good friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Jaguars as 13-point underdogs headed into Sunday’s late afternoon matchup. It should...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy