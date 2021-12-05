ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer explains James Robinson's usage in loss to Rams

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jacksonville’s offense had yet another anemic performance on Sunday, and in addition to the lack of efficacy from the passing game, it couldn’t get much going on the ground either. Running back James Robinson saw just eight carries for 24 yards and after an early fumble (his second lost fumble in the last two games) he was pulled for Carlos Hyde, who saw the bulk of the touches and snaps the rest of the way.

Hyde didn’t find much more success, taking nine carries for 24 yards. Though he did find the end zone, he also had a lost fumble of his own. After the game, coach Urban Meyer said that Robinson — who has been dealing with lingering knee and heel injuries that have limited him in practice — was not at 100% in Sunday’s game.

“He’s still not 100%,” Meyer said. “He’s not practicing during the week. James is as good a guy, a tough a guy, team player as you’ve got, that I’ve ever been around. Your heart bleeds for the guy just because he’s not able to do what he does well. He hasn’t been that way since Seattle. He’s not able to practice, but he wants to play, and he’s still a very good player. You’ve just got to take care of the ball.”

Meyer added that the coaching staff had decided that Robinson at less than 100% was still the best option and that if he wasn’t dealing with injuries, he would have re-entered the game following the fumble. However, Meyer shied away from stating explicitly whether Robinson’s removal from the game was a benching.

“You’d have to ask (running backs coach Bernie Parmalee),” he said. “I don’t get too involved. I don’t micromanage that. I know he’s been dinged up, so I don’t know if he’s back with the tent or what’s going on, but I know there’s injury involved.”

The lack of usage for the best offensive weapon currently available is a bit concerning, but it’s clear that at the very least, the injury seems to be holding Robinson back. Given the way that the passing game is playing, though, the Jags need Robinson back to full health soon if they have any hope of fixing their offensive woes.

Related
247Sports

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on offensive struggles: ‘If we eliminate some nonsense, then we would win’

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their third-straight game Sunday, 21-14, to the Atlanta Falcons. It brings their overall record to 2-9 . The Jaguars’ offense suffered a number of costly mistakes in the early going that enabled the Falcons to take a double-digit advantage into halftime. Although the Jaguars managed to cut the deficit down to seven points late in the fourth quarter, their last possession came up lame as quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed four consecutive incompletions.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Urban Meyer not interested in return to college coaching

The past few days have been a little crazy with how many coaching changes there have been. Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU and Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC. The only thing that could beat those two would be if Urban Meyer came back to college football. However, per a report from the Associated Press’s Mark Long, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Urban Meyer
247Sports

Notre Dame coaching search: Urban Meyer idea slammed by Paul Finebaum

Notre Dame football finds itself in an unexpected coaching search following the departure of Brian Kelly to LSU. Now, the Fighting Irish could set their sights on Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who once called Notre Dame his dream job. Paul Finebaum hates the idea of the Irish bringing the successful coach to South Bend, Indiana, and says any relationship has likely deteriorated between the two parties.
NOTRE DAME, IN
numberfire.com

Jacksonville's James Robinson (heel) questionable for Week 13's game against Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. After three limited practices, Robinson's Week 13 status is currently in limbo with a heel injury. In a matchup against numberFire's 17th ranked rush defense, Carlos Hyde would see a bump in touches if Robinson is inactive.
NFL
blackandteal.com

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer needs better oversight, be more involved

When it rains, it pours for the Jacksonville Jaguars and this was in full display in their 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Although the Jags held the Rams to just three points in their first possession, things quickly got out of hand, as running back James Robinson went on to fumble in the Jaguars’ second offensive play of the game. Los Angeles recovered and made the most out of it, scoring a touchdown. They never looked back. That was the beginning of a blowout that seemed decided by halftime.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Coach speak: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Jaguars News | Jacksonville Jaguars - jaguars.com John Oehser. Senior writer John Oehser examines Head Coach Urban Meyer's press conference following the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. Confidence a focus. Meyer has been...
NFL
#Rams#Jaguars#American Football
Yardbarker

Would Jags coach Urban Meyer leave NFL for Notre Dame job?

Speculation immediately began on Monday regarding whom Notre Dame might pursue after Brian Kelly’s shocking departure. One name came up more than any other: Urban Meyer. Meyer is inevitably linked to most big college football jobs that open up, but the Notre Dame position is different. Like most big programs, the Fighting Irish have the resources to attract and pay a big name. For Meyer, however, there’s a personal angle to the Notre Dame job.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Suggests Jaguars Could Make 1 Change On Offense

Amid a 2-8 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, first-year head coach Urban Meyer is ready to throw almost anything at the wall in hopes of it sticking. So he had a new suggestion for how the team can get something going on offense. Speaking to the media on Friday, Meyer...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

Jaguars Star Has Telling Admission On Urban Meyer

If you’re wondering about Urban Meyer‘s handling of Jaguars running back James Robinson on Sunday, you’re not alone. Robinson himself doesn’t understand either. After a key fumble on the team’s first drive, forced by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Robinson sat out the team’s next three drives.
NFL
