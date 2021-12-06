Victor Hedman is Back

YTD 122-84-2 +50.36 Units(season high) First off, many thanks to those who've messaged me at hockeybuzz, it's nice to hear I've helped many of you with your plays each night and won you some nice coin. Feel free to send an IM and I will always get back to everyone, just as I do I the comment section. We had to survive blown leads last night, OT, and shootouts but in the end, we came out big winners! Weekends have treated us well this season and last night was no different. The Wild blew a 3-0 lead but won in a shootout while Ottawa blew a 5-2 lead and won in OT. Several games last night went to OT or were decided by a goal. With teams losing goalies to injury and covid right now, there are a few teams struggling and that's what happens with the highs and lows of a long NHL season. We have a nice 6 game card tonight, the game analysis is below for tonight's games.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO