Victor Hedman is Back

 4 days ago

At nearly 31 years old, and with two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe to his name, Victor Hedman’s story has already been written to a Hall of Fame-like extent. Even so, the Swedish giant doesn’t look any less hungry than he has in the past. For a Tampa Bay Lightning...

NHL

Hedman scores two goals, Lightning split home and home with Blues

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Thursday. "One of the things I expect out of myself is to change the game up offensively or defensively," the defeneman said. "This is what I want to do and tonight it was scoring goals.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hedman has 2 goals, 1 assist as Lightning beat Blues 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. Hedman, who has five goals and 17...
NHL
iheart.com

Hedman Scores Two In The 3rd As Bolts Beat Blues 4-2

The Big Swede just took over. Victor Hedman scored a pair of goals in the 3rd period & Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. The 3rd period didn't start out all that well for...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Hedman heroics help Lightning past Blues, 4-2

Victor Hedman scored twice in the third period and added an assist for a three-point night, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. The victory earns the Lightning a little redemption against the against the same Blues that they blew a 3-0 lead against two nights ago. Along with Hedman’s two goals, Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat scored for the Bolts.
NHL
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Doughty joins Hedman, Tippett talks McDavid Incident, and Other LA Kings Bullets

Arguably their most complete team win and best defensive performance of the season, the LA Kings notched a HUGE win in Edmonton on Sunday night. Really, the only defensive breakdown came on the Kings’ first powerplay when they allowed a shorty to Darnell Nurse. Los Angeles has allowed five shorthanded...
NHL
insidehockey.com

Hedman’s Two Third Period Markers advance Lightning Past Blues

TAMPA – Thursday’s 4-2 Tampa Bay Lightning win over the St. Louis Blues had a roller coaster effect with all the momentum changes as it was extra competitive after the Blues had won a 4-3 overtime outing just two nights earlier at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Blues forward Pavel...
NHL
olympics.com

Swedish ice hockey star Victor Hedman favours mindset over muscle

Before Victor Hedman, defence was an afterthought at ice hockey's Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL franchise were known for their goal-scoring exploits, but also their inability to prevent them. That all changed in 2009 when the team drafted Hedman, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Swede who became their safety net at the...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Victor Hedman named NHL’s second star of the week

Victor Hedman had himself a week. The Tampa Bay Lightning played four times and the Big Swede picked up points in all four. All in all he had 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) with two 3 point games. All of that production led to the NHL naming him the second star of the week. Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers) was the first star with his 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists) while Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins) was the third star banging home 5 goals.
NHL
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Conn Smythe
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cale Makar
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
hockeybuzz.com

NHL

