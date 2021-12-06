Ballard Commons Park to be cleared of encampment Tuesday

camp fire in ballard park camp fire in ballard park

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the Ballard Commons Park will close and what remains of an encampment will be cleared out, according to city officials.

New fencing will also be installed and Seattle Parks and Recreation crews will work to clean up the mess and address any environmental impacts.

There have been fires at the Ballard Commons encampment that have sparked calls for the camp to be cleared and for people living there to be helped.

Officials said Seattle firefighters were called to the park 42 times over the past six months for incidents and the police have responded to the general area more than 100 times.

Calls have ranged from tent fires, assaults to public safety concerns.

>>Neighbors increasingly worried, want changes after shooting at Ballard encampment

“It’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous,” said Marilyn Suarez, who lives in the neighborhood. “When you live here and you see how it’s gone down, it’s sad,” Suarez said.

“I’ve seen a level of violence and malevolence the past six to eight months that really hasn’t existed before,” said a Ballard resident in August, who declined to share her name but said she has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

On Sunday, Seattle Parks and Recreation posted signage that “any remaining or abandoned belongings, must be removed Tuesday, December 7.”

According to the city of Seattle, it has been working for six weeks with its partners on “intensified outreach and engagement efforts” at the park with the goal of getting people into long-term shelter and on the path to permanent housing.

“In August we created a census of everyone living in the park, in September we created a needs assessment to match people with shelter that was right for them, and in October we began moving people inside. We continued moving people inside in November and December, and this is how we can remove an encampment without pushing people down the street or into the neighborhood,” said Councilmember Dan Strauss.

Since Oct. 12, at least 60 people at the park have accepted housing or shelter and 56 were referred to shelters by the Human Services Department’s HOPE team.

When the park closes, rehabilitation of the park will include rodent control, replacement of damaged vegetation and other maintenance, according to officials.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group