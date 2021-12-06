ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Evergrande shares plummet 20% to new record low as default fears resurface

By Laura He
CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of Evergrande plummeted to a new record low on Monday as the Chinese developer once again teetered on the brink of default. Evergrande's stock closed down 20% at 1.81 Hong Kong dollars ($0.23), the lowest since it listed in Hong Kong in 2009. It has...

us.cnn.com

International Business Times

Two Chinese Property Firms Default On $1.6 Billion In Bonds: Fitch

Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin dips below $50K as Evergrande defaults on US dollar debt

Bitcoin (BTC) kept $50,000 as a focus on Dec. 9 as consolidation on BTC/USD continued to avoid last week’s lows. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the pair acting within a small range around the $50,000 mark overnight, this yet to become firm support. “A crucial area...
CURRENCIES
CNN

Didi is leaving Wall Street. A 'perfect storm' means other Chinese tech stocks may follow

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Evergrande and Kaisa Have Defaulted, Fitch Says

Fitch Ratings said China Evergrande Group EGRNF -4.42% and a second big property developer, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. 1638 1.10% , had defaulted after missing U.S. dollar bond payments. Kaisa, which in 2015 became one of the first Chinese developers to default abroad, has defaulted again after not repaying a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Business#Chinese
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande defaults Fitch

The China Evergrande Group has been declared in default on its dollar debt by Fitch Ratings. Evergrande is the second largest residential real estate company in China, with more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities. The US-based rating agency cut the developer's rating to Restricted Default due to non-payment of...
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

BEIJING (AP) — Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout. Yi...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Evergrande declared in default as huge restructuring looms

China Evergrande Group has officially been labeled a defaulter for the first time, the latest milestone in months-long financial drama that's likely to culminate in a massive restructuring of the world's most indebted developer. Fitch Ratings cut Evergrande to "restricted default" over its failure to make two coupon payments by...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Evergrande crisis to be dealt with by market, PBOC’s Yi says

(Dec 9): China Evergrande Group’s inability to meet its obligations is a market event and will be dealt with in a market-oriented way, the head of the nation’s central bank said. “The rights and interests of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected in accordance to their legal...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Fortune

Tim Cook’s secret deal with Beijing is a controversial case study for doing business in China

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One of the biggest business stories of 2021 has been Beijing's relentless regulatory crackdown on China's largest technology companies. But, as this year draws to a close, it's worth remembering that long before the Chinese state launched the current blitzkrieg against homegrown firms, it waged an equally devastating attack on a high-profile foreign player: Apple Inc.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Australian Shares Edge Lower as Technology Drags, Evergrande Defaults

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 28.70 points or 0.39% to 7,355.80 in Friday’s deals, extending declines of 0.28% in the previous session and tracking losses on Wall Street overnight as market participants remained cautious ahead of key CPI data due tomorrow, while reports of Chinese property giant Evergrande’s default also soured risk sentiment.
STOCKS
investing.com

Shares in Focus After Debt Defaults Declared: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings may move after the embattled developers were officially labeled defaulters for the first time. The two firms were downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings, which cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.
STOCKS
Reuters

European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment

(Reuters) - European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, as of 0822 GMT, after posting a 0.6%...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Fitch lowers China Evergrande rating to 'restricted default'

Fitch Ratings on Thursday lowered the credit rating on embattled home builder China Evergrande. to restricted default from C. The downgrades reflect the non-payment of coupons due Nov. 6 for its Tianji subsidiary of $645 million and $590 million after the grace period lapsed on Dec. 6. Fitch said the company did not respond to its request for confirmation on the coupon payments. "Failure to make coupon payments within the grace period is consistent with Fitch's definition of an 'RD' rating, as the company has experienced an uncured payment default on a material financial obligation but has not yet entered into bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation, or other formal winding-up procedures, and has not otherwise ceased operating," the rating agency said.
MARKETS
whtc.com

Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande rise 5% in early trade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 5% on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week. Evergrande’s shares, which hit a record closing low on Wednesday,...
WORLD

