Gervonta Davis Defeats Tough As Nails Isaac Cruz By UD!

By Bakari Simpson
3kingsboxing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGervonta Davis Thwarts Isaac Cruz’ Attack by Way of UD!. In his most recent tour of duty, regular WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (26-0, 24 KO’s) prevailed in splendid fashion. He achieved this by defeating the hard-nosed Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (22-2-2, 15 KO’s) by way of unanimous decision....

CBS Sports

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz fight results, highlights: 'Tank' scores unanimous decision over game opponent

When Isaac Cruz stepped in on just over one month's notice to face Gervonta "Tank" Davis, many fans and media members felt Davis was going to face a much tougher test than his originally planned bout with Rolando Romero. It's hard to imagine that was incorrect after Cruz was able to give Davis almost all he could handle for 12 rounds at Los Angeles' Staples Center before Davis was able to pull out a narrow unanimous decision win.
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Francisco Fonseca
Person
Pitbull
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Garcia trashes Tank Davis following his win over Isaac Cruz: “Gervonta gets away with fighting C level fighters, out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken a shot at Gervonta “Tank” Davis in the wake of the latter’s win over the weekend. There are many fans and pundits out there who believe we could be on our way to a new golden era in professional boxing. Across a variety of weight classes there are new names and faces rising up through the ranks, with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis serving as two prime examples of that.
Vibe

Gervonta Davis’ Bout Against Isaac Cruz Will Be A Battle Of Baby Mike Tysons, And The Champ Is Ready

Every so often, a boxer comes along who captivates the public with his skill, thus qualifying his bouts as must-see TV. Eyes are typically glued to the screen whenever said boxer fights, in fear of missing one vicious blow or masterful combination that’d spell defeat for his opponent. The science of pugilism is often referred to as “sweet,” but the sports’ brightest stars have always been the ones best known for being anything but. This is the case with rising superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has become boxing’s most feared slugger following a string of explosive performances and championship belt-earning...
BoxingNews24.com

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz has a chance against Gervonta Davis says George Kambosos

By Jeff Aronow: George Kambosos Jr. says Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz has a shot at beating WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fresh off, a tremendous upset over Teofimo Lopez last Saturday, undisputed lightweight champion Kambosos is giving the 23-year-old Pitbull...
Bad Left Hook

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Boxing pros react to Tank Davis’ decision win, Ryan Garcia calls him “weak”

Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros. Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds. He closed as a -1400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Confirms He Had Injured Left Hand Before His Fight With Isaac Cruz

LOS ANGELES – Gervonta Davis didn’t injure his left hand during his fight with Isaac Cruz on Sunday night. The powerful southpaw aggravated an existing injury sustained during training camp for their lightweight title fight. Davis confirmed what his longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, revealed during their post-fight press conference, that he fought through a hand injury during training camp.
Sporting News

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz fight date, time, PPV price, odds & location for 2021 boxing match

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is back in action on December 5th to face Isaac Cruz in a lightweight showdown where Davis aims to collect his 24th knockout in 25 fights. Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) last appeared in June when he stopped Mario Barrios in a 140-pound contest last June. He was originally set to face Rolando Romero but sexual assault allegations against his opponent forced him out of the fight. In his place steps in Isaac Cruz.
TechRadar

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz and live stream title fight from anywhere

Undefeated lightweight world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis (25-0) fights the ultra-aggressive Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (22-1-1), one of the hardest hitters in the division, in a title showdown that promises to be explosive right from the first bell. So read on as we explain all the details you need on how to watch a Davis vs Cruz live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
MMAWeekly.com

Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

Shortly after Julianna Pena shocked the world with her submission of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, she shocked again with her controversial comments about motherhood. During her post-fight press conference interview, Pena was asked if there should be a baddest mom on the planet belt now that she had defeated a fellow mom. What she said next had many fans rolling their eyes.
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
