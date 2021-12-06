ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Mushrooms Being Tested for Cleaning up Contaminated Soil

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — In the garage of a vacant farmhouse at the Marathon County landfill, mushrooms are growing in contaminated soil. The soil was the site of an oil spill in the Fox Valley. Plants won’t grow on it. It’s not safe to leave it. In fact, there’s not much...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
auburn.edu

Research finds improved soil test for phosphorus in water

In the quest to find a solution to one problem, agricultural research oftentimes finds answers to others along the way. Such is the case with researchers from Auburn University’s College of Agriculture, where scientists are working to ensure that waste or litter from Alabama’s $15-billion-plus poultry doesn’t become a source of excessive phosphorus in surface waters.
AUBURN, AL
Anniston Star

Soil Testing: The First Step in Planting Success

You’ve probably heard the expression, “the devil is in the details.”. Soil testing is one of the details you don’t want to skip. The first step in planting a garden, flowerbed, lawn or food plot is soil testing. A soil test takes the guesswork out of soil...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
alaskapublic.org

Berries, wildlife and toxic land: The continuing push to clean up contamination in rural Alaska

When a string of Yup’ik elders from St. Lawrence Island, Alaska, all received the same cancer diagnoses, officials initially shrugged it off as a bizarre medical mystery. But not long after, a different village reported an increase in unusual cancer symptoms as well. Then another case struck. Hours away in Unalakleet, several locals were diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a rare disease for Alaska Native populations.
ALASKA STATE
laboratoryequipment.com

Contamination Test Can Be Printed Inside Dairy Containers

Researchers have developed a test to reveal bacterial contamination in dairy products well before they have a chance to reach anyone’s lips. Scientists at McMaster University, with support provided by Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc., have proven a method that will allow producers, packagers and retailers to detect bacterial contamination in milk products simply by reading a signal from a test printed inside every container.
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Study tests multiple indicators of wastewater contamination to shellfish farms

Human wastewater poses a global threat to seafood safety and the financial stability of the aquaculture industry. A recent study by researchers at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the University of South Alabama, in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, tested multiple indicators of wastewater contamination to identify potential sources of contamination to local shellfish farms and aid management efforts.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Thomas
Physics World

Electromagnets could help clean up space junk

Researchers at the University of Utah in the US have used a set of electromagnets to move non-magnetic objects remotely – a technique they say could come in useful for cleaning up debris in space, where objects in low-Earth orbit are becoming an increasingly serious hazard. In May 2021, NASA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy tests find petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

HNN sent water from the Navy’s lines to a private lab. Here’s what they found. The Navy says it’s still waiting for results of its water testing, nearly five days after residents started complaining about a strong fuel-like odor coming from their taps. A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into...
MILITARY
Springfield News Sun

Reclaiming the waste: Money may come to find, clean contaminated sites

Ohio’s budget includes cash for brownfield cleanup. How many former industrial sites, potentially laced with old contaminants, lurk across Ohio? Nobody knows. Most are concentrated in cities, but some are scattered in rural areas. The Ohio EPA keeps a database of so-called brownfields, but reporting is voluntary. The current list has 307 sites, including 36 in Miami Valley counties. Some of those sites have been cleaned up and redeveloped, such as for the Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center in downtown Springfield.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Soils#Waste Disposal#Weather#Chemicals#Ap#Italian#Segura Mushrooms#Wisconsin Public Radio#Mycoremediation#Centra
chambanasun.com

Tanzania field trial finds soil testing and subsidies can increase fertilizer use and maize yields

University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. The right mineral fertilizers applied appropriately can alleviate nutrient deficiencies in soils and increase crop yields, but most small-scale farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa do not have their soils tested to reveal these deficiencies.
AGRICULTURE
Wired UK

The Best Eco-Cleaning Products Tried And Tested

Using natural products to clean our homes may help to reduce our carbon footprints, but not all of us are quite ready to replace the bleach for a simple bottle of white vinegar and a lemon. Are you? We’re not quite there yet anyhow. But after months of washing our hands while singing Happy Birthday and squirting bucketfuls of skin-abrasive sanitiser onto our mitts, we’re harking after gentler cleaning solutions that feel kinder to ourselves and our homes.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Herald

Watering, soil tests and the start of winter

Evergreens planted over the last couple of years may need to be watered again this season if conditions are dry. It is easy to forget about watering during the colder weather in November and early December. Recently planted evergreens should not go into winter under stress from being too dry,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
The Independent

Tropical forests can regrow in two decades without human interference, study finds

Tropical forests can regrow surprisingly quickly on abandoned lands, according to a new study that provides fresh insights for climate change mitigation. Scientists have found that tropical forests have the potential to regrow by about 78 per cent if left untouched by humans for about 20 years, showed research published in the journal Science on Thursday. Although tropical forests worldwide have disappeared rapidly due to deforestation, the international team of scientists, including those from Wageningen University in The Netherlands, say these secondary forests can play an important role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. Currently, tropical...
SCIENCE
wvxu.org

Plan to clean up contaminated Milford aquifer needs public input

The EPA wants to know what people think of a plan to deal with dirty groundwater in Milford. An aquifer is contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and was placed on the Superfund national priorities list 10 years ago. The contamination was first discovered in public wells near Main Street...
MILFORD, OH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy