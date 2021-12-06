ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two people in Pacific Palisades robbed at gunpoint during holiday party

By Los Angeles Times, Sandra Mitchell
 4 days ago

An outdoor holiday party in the Pacific Palisades came to a crashing halt Friday night when two armed robbers broke into the residence and stripped guests of jewelry, phones and a watch, according to the homeowners.

The robbery happened on the 1200 block of Rimmer Avenue at around 7:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The owner of the home, who asked to not be named, said two party-goers came inside the house to retrieve their purses and were confronted by two men with guns. The men took jewelry, iPhones and an Apple watch from the women and then left, the owner said.

“It’s more frustrating than it is scary,” the owner told The Times. “I feel lucky that no one got hurt.” The victims of the robbery, however, were quite shaken, he said.

KTLA

‘When you wrestle with a pig, you both get muddy,’ L.A. County DA says amid feud with Sheriff Villanueva

A news conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to mark his first year in office ended with him defending his policies and comparing L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva to a pig.   Villanueva has been particularly critical of Gascón, supporting a recall effort and describing the district attorney’s time in office as […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

