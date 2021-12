Schools in the areas worst affected by Storm Barra will remain closed in Ireland on Wednesday, as strong winds continue to cause damage across the country.With warnings remaining in place until Wednesday and thousands without power, people are being warned to remain cautious in the face of the storm.The Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday evening that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday.The order covers several counties including Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork and Kerry It also covers Waterford, Limerick Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.The same advice...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO