Stormont officials are scenario-planning further Covid-19 restrictions that may be needed when, as expected, the Omicron variant becomes dominant in Northern Ireland early next year.First Minister Paul Givan said it is prudent for the Executive to prepare for the impact of the new coronavirus strain as he expressed concern at the rapid rate at which it is spreading in parts of Great Britain where case numbers are doubling every two to three days.Executive ministers were meeting on Thursday to discuss potential options, although Mr Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed hope that no further restrictions will be...

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO