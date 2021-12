MPs and conservationists are pressuring the government to fast-track a ban on imports from trophy-hunting of endangered species, fearing a backlog of legislation caused by Covid-19 could delay the move for years.Backing a private member’s bill introducing the ban would save hundreds of animals from being shot by UK hunters, the campaigners say.They worry that although the government has drafted a new law on imports, which they welcome, it could end up like the “world-leading” 2018 Ivory Act, which still has not been implemented nearly four years on, despite passing through parliament.The hold-up allows elephant parts to still be bought...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO