Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement...

AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
WORLD
Reuters

Danish ex-minister convicted in 'child bride' impeachment case

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg, known for her hardline stance in that role, was handed a 60-day prison sentence on Monday by an impeachment court for having illegally ordered the separation of under-age couples seeking asylum. Stojberg was accused of knowingly breaking the law...
EUROPE
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
The Independent

US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Russian envoy says

VIENNA (Reuters) – Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday with a meeting of the remaining parties except for the United States, Russia’s top envoy to the talks said on Twitter. “The #JCPOA participants now hold an official meeting of the Joint Commission,”...
WORLD
AFP

Libya delays candidate list raising new doubts over election timetable

Libya's election commission on Saturday delayed publication of a final list of candidates for a presidential election scheduled in less than two weeks. The first round of the presidential election "cannot take place on December 24 because the candidates have the right to two weeks of official campaigning after the publication of the definitive list," Harchaoui told AFP. The election commission did not give a new date for issuing the list.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
AFP

UN envoy sees 'step' toward Syria solution

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen called Sunday for a "step for step" approach in finding a political solution to Syria's conflict, following his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states. Several rounds of United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition aimed at forging a new constitution have so far failed. "I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call 'a step for step' approach, where you put on the table steps that is defined with precisions, that is verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust," he said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. "My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process," he told journalists.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The truce, known universally as "the handshake", sparked speculation the two men had made a pact that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who cannot run a third time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan: Thousands return to streets to protest against military takeover

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Monday in the capital of Khartoum and other cities in the latest protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Footage circulated on social media purportedly showed demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Russia arrests Ukrainian ‘neo-Nazis’, Kyiv denies link to them

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s domestic intelligence service said on Monday it had arrested 106 supporters of what it called a Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth group planning attacks and mass murders, adding to a long list of potential flashpoints between the two countries. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said the...
EUROPE
kfgo.com

Swiss court allows U.S. extradition of Russian businessman

ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss court dismissed an appeal by a Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to block his extradition to the United States, rejecting his argument that he was a victim of a U.S. political campaign to snare him on trumped-up insider trading charges. The Federal Criminal Court said in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

