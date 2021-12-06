ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks Hire Bruce Boudreau To Replace Coach Travis Green

RealGM
 7 days ago

The Vancouver Canucks fired coach Travis Green on Sunday,...

hockey.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Bruce Boudreau brings 'new ideas' to first practice in Vancouver

Bruce Boudreau was in his element Monday morning. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The new Vancouver Canucks head coach, who has the gift of gab and has been labelled “Gabby” for obvious reasons, was at his talkative best in the morning game-day skate. He made a point of searching out impressionable young and struggling players like Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson for additional words of encouragement.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Travis Green
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Vancouver Canucks
RealGM

Dillon Brooks Blasts NBA Officials After Ejection

Dillon Brooks isn't happy with the state of NBA officiating. Following his ejection during the final seconds of the Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Brooks didn't hold back on his thoughts on the officials. "As you saw in the game, we've been playing physical basketball for about a...
NBA
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Flyers Fire Coach Alain Vigneault

The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault, sources told ESPN. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news comes after the Flyers got embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 22 games at 8-10-4.
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Snipes Home Bruins’ First Goal Of Game Vs. Predators

Jake DeBrusk is making the most out of his time on the ice right now. It has been a tricky time lately as the young winger recently requested a trade, but he certainly looked good for the Boston Bruins early against the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old absolutely sniped a shot...
NHL
RealGM

Canucks Hire Jim Rutherford As President, Interim GM

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Jim Rutherford as team president and interim general manager, it was announced Thursday. Rutherford will lead the search for a permanent GM. "It is time for a new vision and a new leader who will set a path forward for this team," Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini said in a statement. "Jim has tremendous experience building and leading winning organizations and I believe he will help build the Vancouver Canucks into a team that can compete for championships again."
NHL
RealGM

Blackhawks Trade Chad Krys To Leafs For Kurtis Gabriel

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys. The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
NHL
RealGM

Marc-Andre Fleury Earns 500th Career Win

Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th win of his hockey career as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night. As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.
NHL
RealGM

Mike D'Antoni Could Return To Coaching In The Future

Mike D'Antoni is enjoying his role as an advisor to New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green. But D'Antoni won't rule out a return to coaching in the future. “Willie’s been great to work with,” D’Antoni said. “We talk and it’s great having a dialogue. He’s doing a phenomenal job. I enjoy it for right now. I try to add what I can. It’s all good. We’ll see. I’m not ruling it out. Too young to rule anything out.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy