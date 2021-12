Did you know plant-based food is going to be really big next year?. Okay, you probably did. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last several years, you must have seen the writing on the wall: vegan options are popping up everywhere, from quick service restaurants to your local grocery store. The most interesting part is that it’s not just the (still tiny) vegan segment of the population that’s growing; “regular,” meat-eating people are also paying attention to the relationship between animal products and their health, as well as the health of the planet.

