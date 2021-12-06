ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Willett

Walter Willett: The future of food | #GLFClimate 2021 Must-see Speakers

Cover picture for the articleWhy do people in rich countries throw so much food away? Leading...

Napa Valley Register

The future of food is plant-based

In late 2021, select McDonald’s restaurants in Europe started serving the “McPlant” (or the P.L.T., for plant, lettuce and tomato), which is a 100% plant-based burger. How soon this will be available in the United States remains unclear; however, what has become certain is that the options for plant-based meals at restaurants and at home continue to expand and improve.
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
themanual.com

10 Benefits of Sweet Potatoes to Improve Your Health

Sweet potatoes are versatile tubers, serving well in everything from decadent spiced pies to hearty vegan winter stews. They are packed with nutrients and have a pleasant, creamy texture and sweet flavor that makes them appealing to even the pickiest eaters. There are quite a few health benefits of sweet potatoes as well, so finding ways to incorporate them into recipes you enjoy is a great way to improve your diet, boost your nutrition, and reduce the risk of various diseases and adverse health conditions.
henryford.com

What's The Healthiest Yogurt For You? A Go-To-Guide

If you've shopped the yogurt aisle recently, you may have noticed there are more options than ever before. While flavored and Greek yogurts have been popular for decades, consumers now also have dairy-free yogurts that meet their unique dietary needs. Whether your go-to is a rich, whole milk Greek variety...
TheConversationCanada

Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric

Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats. What’s going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles? As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognize that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation. Ultra-processed products Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually...
Walter Willett
Center for Science in Public Interest

Creating a Healthier Food Banking Future

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary stress on the charitable food system—the network of food banks, food pantries, and other meal programs—and provided an overdue wakeup call about the risks and costs of food insecurity and diet-related disease in this country. In 2020, 60 million people turned to charitable food...
globallandscapesforum.org

How agroecology can feed the world | #GLFClimate 2021 Must-see Speakers

What if we could harness the power of nature to grow our food? Enter agroecology, a vital tool to transform our food systems and an increasingly hot topic in policy circles. This plenary at GLF Climate features Sri Lankan President HE Gotabaya Rajapakse alongside leading scientists, Peruvian policymakers, Indigenous leaders and youth activists.
EatThis

Want a Lean Body For Good? Eat These 8 Foods Every Day

Getting "lean"—having a muscular physique and a low body fat percentage—is a little easier said than done. Sure, you know that maintaining a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise helps, but what you may not be aware of is that there are specific types of foods you'll want to focus on that can support your goals. While there are a lot of factors that affect your body type and weight, experts say that incorporating certain nutrient-dense lean proteins, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains can go a long way in achieving that svelte figure you're after.
globallandscapesforum.org

Greening Finance & Financing Green: Opportunities and Challenges for a Holistic Approach to Boosting Finance for Nature

The question is not if we move, but if we are able to move quickly enough, and if we are able to move together and create the right alliances,” said Carole Dieschbourg, Luxembourg’s Minister for the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development, in her opening address at the fourth GLF Investment Case Symposium in 2019. ‘Financing green’ and ‘greening finance’ are two sides of the same coin, and they enable us to respond to the above challenge by providing an opportunity for increased coherence and depth in efforts to achieve ecosystem restoration objectives and zero-deforestation value chains while delivering the mitigation and adaptation benefits our planet requires. As the World Bank defines it, ‘financing green’ refers to the financing of projects that contribute – or intend to contribute – to the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of biodiversity and its services to people. Meanwhile, ‘greening finance’ is centered on directing financial flows away from projects with a negative impact on biodiversity and ecosystems, and towards projects that mitigate the negative impact – or pursue positive environmental impact as a co-benefit. This plenary will examine ways to hasten the move towards the adoption and incorporation of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and sustainable land-use approaches in sustainable finance practices while exploring new opportunities to help increase financing for sustainable land use activities.
globallandscapesforum.org

Landscape Restoration and Renewable Energy – Contribute to Climate Change Mitigation

This session demonstrates how efficient charcoal and biochar production supports the restoration of forest and agricultural landscapes. Charcoal is the most important energy source for households across Sub-Sahara Africa. Efficiently produced charcoal reduces the wood demand for its production, thus protecting forests and woodlands, and it reduces the GHG emissions while using it as an energy source. Gasifier stoves in households, which make use of the energy surplus during char production for cooking, also reduce the fuelwood demand and yield biochar, which improves soils and food security. Showcases from Ghana, Madagascar, and Kenya will be presented.
globallandscapesforum.org

Forest Landscape Restoration for Climate, Nature and People

Forest landscape restoration initiatives emphasize different and often partly competing goals, like mitigating climate change, restoring biodiversity, and improving local livelihoods. The session highlights some of the important trade-offs among these goals. It focuses on the need to balance short-term economic benefits and long-term ecological and climate benefits from restoration and how to connect the interests and goals of different stakeholders across scales, from local to global and vice versa, in a fair and equitable fashion.
