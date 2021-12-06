What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between 1950 and 1966, bottled in 1979, with paperwork, boxed (1) Spare cork present. Wax seal - see images No sign of leakage Box split Weight of bottle: 1500.9 g approx The late seller's (late) father was given this bottle in Bowmore?s Bicentenary year. At that time, he was on the board of Directors for Morrison's Distillers. On the occasion of the Queen's visit to Bowmore Distillery to open the new Reception Centre in 1980 (the royal yacht was moored in Lochindaal) he was asked to be responsible for unfurling the Royal Standard as the Queen entered the premises. This was no mean feat, at the top of an aluminium stepladder, with a brisk breeze blowing off the Loch and said banner refusing to co-operate!

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO