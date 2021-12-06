ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was...

manofmany.com

Mashed

What Is Jungle Juice And What Does It Taste Like?

If you were never one for big college parties or maybe just have an aversion to consuming anything that comes out of a trash can, it's possible you might not be familiar with "jungle juice". According to Love To Know, this beverage in its early form actually dates back to the 1600s. Back in the day before ships were equipped with generator-run refrigerators, sailors had to invent ways to keep their fruits and spices from going bad. The answer was to add alcohol.
thewhiskeywash.com

St. George Spirits Releases Latest Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21

Original craft distillery St. George Spirits based out of California recently announced it had just released its St. George Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21. Released annually since 2000, each lot of St. George Single Malt Whiskey has evolved since the first release, thanks to the distillery’s ability to draw from its growing whiskey library, aging in an assortment of casks.
elitetraveler.com

Royal Salute Reveals Time Series 51 Year Old Whisky

Royal Salute adds second release to its ultra-exclusive Time Series with just 101 decanters available. Royal Salute has added a new and exceptionally rare whisky to its Time Series collection. The 51 Year Old is not only one of the oldest blends Royal Salute has ever produced, but one of the most exclusive. Just 101 decanters of this new expression will be made available, underlining the scarcity of the liquids it contains.
manofmany.com

Iconic Distillery Benriach Reimagines Its Core Range of Single Malts

Known for their long history of clever cask maturation, Speyside’s own Benriach are keeping the spirit of innovation alive and well. The iconic distillery recently refined both their recipes and cask selections alike, resulting in a new range of classic core expressions. Consisting of both peated and unpeated single malts, the latest releases introduce a whole world of flavour and some unique packaging to go along with it. This comes as great news to all the passionate whisky explorers out there, who are in tireless pursuit of the next delicious dram.
just-drinks.com

Eden Mill Distillers’ 2021 Release single malt Scotch whisky – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 60.7% abv. Location – Available exclusively online at Eden Mill’s website. Price – SRP of GBP85 (US$113.23) per 70cl bottle. Eden Mill Distillers has launched another limited edition Scotch whisky. Eden Mill 2021 Release is a no-age-statemented single malt that has been matured...
just-drinks.com

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet’s Glen Moray 2008 Manzanilla Finish single malt Scotch whisky – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Speyside, single malt, 54.6% abv. Location – The UK, available through specialist whisky outlets. Price – SRP of GBP74.95 (US$99.99) per 70cl bottle, limited to 1,240 units. La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has added another expression to its Glen Moray Scotch whisky brand’s ‘Warehouse 1’ collection. The 2008...
Maxim

High West Launches New Single Malt Whiskey

The acclaimed Utah whiskey distillery is dropping another stellar single malt. The spirit of the American West will soon be available right at your doorstep (and in your bar cart) via the latest nationwide release from rising Utah whiskey brand High West. The Park City-based distiller already produces one of...
thewhiskeywash.com

Pernod Ricard Unveils The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery In China

Pernod Ricard recently unveiled The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, China. It is being noted as the first international spirits and wines group to establish a fully operational malt whisky distillery in that nation. The Chuan Malt Whiskey Distillery reflects what’s said to be Pernod Richard’s commitment to China,...
the-saleroom.com

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between 1950 and 1966, bottled in 1979, with paperwork, boxed (1) Spare cork present. Wax seal - see images No sign of leakage Box split Weight of bottle: 1500.9 g approx The late seller's (late) father was given this bottle in Bowmore?s Bicentenary year. At that time, he was on the board of Directors for Morrison's Distillers. On the occasion of the Queen's visit to Bowmore Distillery to open the new Reception Centre in 1980 (the royal yacht was moored in Lochindaal) he was asked to be responsible for unfurling the Royal Standard as the Queen entered the premises. This was no mean feat, at the top of an aluminium stepladder, with a brisk breeze blowing off the Loch and said banner refusing to co-operate!
Lexington Herald-Leader

Say what? The latest Woodford Reserve whiskey release tastes like a beer?

Woodford Reserve is releasing a new premium whiskey that celebrates the flavors of a classic stout. The Winter 2021 Master’s Collection release is called Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash. According to a news release, master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall wanted to play up the flavors of a traditional heavy-style beer.
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Offers Rare French Malt Whisky

Murphy Distributors added Alfred GIRAUD VOYAGE French Malt Whisky, the first expression in the exclusive Exploratory Blends range for the U.S. market, in time for the holidays. The one-of-a-kind expression from Cellar Masters Georges Clot and Gaetan Mariolle creates a perfect balance by marrying two of the best French single malts, one leaning on fruity notes, and the other on cereal notes. Each is matured in casks with bold characteristics: new French Robinia casks, a powerful and rare wood found locally in France imparting strong white floral notes, and Sauternes wine casks, sourced from nearby French producers bestowing sweet matured grape notes. The whisky sees its final aging in ex-cognac casks before bottling, creating a rare luxury whisky with an annual worldwide release of just five casks.
manofmany.com

Lark Distilling Co. Captures Plum Pudding in a Glass with Brandy & PX Sherry Cask

The Christmas spirit is alive and well with Australian icon Lark Distilling Co. The whisky producer has kickstarted a new partnership with South Australian winemaker Seppeltsfield and fellow Tasmanian distillery Bothwell with a stunning new release that puts rum-balls to shame. The new Brandy & PX Sherry Cask Release is an expertly crafted dram that captures the subtle festive sweetness of plum pudding in every glass. Tis’ the season, after all.
Telegraph

The old Scottish whisky hotel with a tasteful new look

It’s not every day that I wake in the far north east of Scotland, right on the coast. And it’s not every day that I wake in a sweet-toothed, densely patterned fantasy of a bedroom designed to recall an old-fashioned French patisserie, and certainly not in these parts. The papered ceiling is pink, the walls yellow, both strewn with birds and branches of magnolia, while there are blowsy roses on a dark background for the curtains and yet another busy floral fabric of cerise, purple and green for the armchairs. There’s a huge sunburst mirror, a comical hand-painted wardrobe and a cake stand temptingly piled with croissants and fondant fancies that – disappointingly – turn out to be knitted.
manofmany.com

Bushmills Crafted a 13-Year Single Malt Exclusively for the Australian Market

The world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Bushmills Irish Whiskey has been operating out of their namesake village in Ireland since the year 1608. To this day, they remain perched on the rugged coastline of Country Antrim, less than three miles away from the Giant’s Causeway. From their signature malts to limited-edition releases, this iconic brand continues to define–and then redefine—the best of the Irish single malt tradition. What’s even more impressive is that they appear to be just getting started.
just-drinks.com

The English Whisky Co single cask range – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, The UK, See below for abv details. Location – The UK, available from specialist off-premise outlets. Price – See below for details, available in 70cl bottles. The English Whisky Co has launched a limited edition brace of whiskies under its namesake brand. The 51.4% abv Peated...
manofmany.com

A Hidden Warehouse Gin Distillery Just Opened in the Heart of Sydney

Sydney’s oldest suburb just got a breath of fresh air. Hidden in plain sight, a stunning new distillery, bar and dining room has been unveiled in The Rocks, with Hickson House Distilling Co. set to open to the public on December 7. With a curated menu, rustic design and house-distilled spirits, the new venue captures the old-world spirit of Harbour City in all its glory.
manofmany.com

Looking For the Best Gift For a Gin Lover This Christmas?

The holidays are upon us and it’s no secret that we Aussies love ourselves some high-quality gin. So too does Berry Bros. & Rudd, whose team of experts spent over 730 days creating the World’s Best Gin. It goes by the name of No. 3 London Dry and it’s every bit as nuanced and refreshing as its award-winning reputation would suggest. Brought to life with painstaking passion and precision, this is the perfect gift for any modern lover of boozy botanicals. Should you also have a taste for delicious spirits, don’t forget to snag a bottle for yourself.
hypebeast.com

Ki One Single Malt Embarks on South Korea's Foray Into Whisky-Making

Three Societies Distillery is South Korea‘s first craft single malt whisky distillery, and to launch it has announced the release of Ki One, a premium single malt that aims to start the countries foray into whisky-making. Heading to five markets around the world including the U.S.A., Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and...
just-drinks.com

Wemyss Malts’ single cask Scotch whiskies – Product Launch

Price – See below for details, all available in 75cl bottles. Wemyss Malts has released a limited edition line of single cask Scotch whiskies. The expressions, which are available from the company’s website, are named after aromas and tastes identified in the whiskies. The six-strong, 75cl line-up comprises:. Bananas &...
TrendHunter.com

Lunar New Year Whiskies

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Johnnie Walker has released a limited-edition Blue Label 2022 Chinese New Year - Year of the Tiger whisky. According to 'Chinese New Year,' those born in the Year of the Tiger are "vigorous, ambitious, daring, courageous, enthusiastic, generous, self-confident with a sense of justice and a commitment to help others for the greater good."
