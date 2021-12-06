ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

This Day in Bulldog History: December 5th

By Andrew Marden
 4 days ago

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – On December 5th, 2020, the Fresno State football team was in Reno, Nevada in a battle of the top two offenses in the Mountain West Conference.

Fresno State, which was No. 1, was on a three-game winning streak but hadn’t played in a few weeks because two consecutive games were canceled due to COVID-19.

That game against the Wolf Pack featured Jake Haener against Carson Strong. Haener threw for 485 yards, the eighth-most total in a single game in Fresno State history. He added 17 rushing yards, which put him at 502 total yards.

That tied for the fifth-most in a single game in program history.

Haener’s touchdown passes went to Keric Wheatfall and Zane Pope. He threw the ball 65 times that night, completing 41 of those passes.

In the Bulldogs’ previous game against Utah State, Jake Haener passed for 422 yards. Against Nevada, he became one of just eight players in Mountain West history with consecutive 400-yard passing games.

