ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For sale: a £2.5m manor in the East Sussex village that was Picasso’s nemesis

By Melissa Lawford
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to local lore, when Pablo Picasso visited the Six Bells pub in the East Sussex village of Chiddingly, he wholly misjudged the landlord. It was November 1950 and he was staying with his friends, the photojournalist Lee Miller and her husband the surrealist artist Roland Penrose, who lived in Farley...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
ARTnews

Getty Museum Acquires Bearded Roman Bust of Young Man in Need of Shave

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles has acquired a marble bust from the first century related to the Roman ritual surrounding the first shaving of a young man’s beard. The portrait of Roman general Germanicus, the adopted son of Tiberius and later the father of Caligula, shows the young buck before the time of his depositio barbae, the term for a boy’s first trip to a barber to trim the stubble on his face. “This stunning portrait bust adds an extraordinary sculpture to the Villa’s collection of Roman portraits,” Timothy Potts, the Getty Museum’s director, said in a statement. “It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Penrose
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Max Ernst
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Picasso
Person
Lee Miller
Person
Dorothea Tanning
Person
Henry Moore
The Independent

Best hotels in Oxford: where to stay for style, location and value for money

Where’s the university, people ask when they first visit Oxford. Truth is, it’s all around you, with 39 colleges scattered about town – just follow those famous dreaming spires. In the same way, the best hotels here aren’t the most obvious ones – this is a city of small properties, and some of the best are a short bus ride from the centre. Don’t dismiss the surrounding villages, either, which are not only gorgeous, but also home to superb hotels. Staying the weekend? Do one night in town and one night outside it, for an added Cotswoldy vibe. The best...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith Starring ‘The Miracle Club’ Among Nine Projects Supported by U.K. Global Screen Fund

“The Miracle Club,” an Ireland-U.K. co-production starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, is one of a further nine independent co-productions being supported by the U.K. Global Screen Fund with a total of £1.32 million ($1.74 million). The film is produced by Chris Curling and Zephyr Films with Irish producer ShinAwil Limited and funding from Screen Ireland and is being executive produced by Embankment Films. Previously announced grant recipients include “My Happy Ending,” a U.K.-Israel official co-production, starring Miriam Margolyes and Andie MacDowell, which has recently wrapped production in Wales, and “The Coop Troop,” a U.K.-China-France animated co-production, which...
MOVIES
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg’s Madrona Manor Reopening

After a lengthy closure and remodel, Healdsburg’s Madrona Manor (now called The Madrona) is aiming for a spring 2022 reopening, according to its new owner, designer Jay Jeffers. That means Michelin-starred chef Jesse Mallgren will be back in the kitchen with a new menu and new point of view for the restaurant.
HEALDSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Sussex#Diamonds#Nemesis#Farley Farm House#Jackson Stops
Variety

‘Anne Boleyn,’ Starring Jodie Turner-Smith, Works Best at Its Most Unflattering: TV Review

Anyone even vaguely familiar with British history will be familiar with that of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second and most notorious wife. Even now, centuries after her decapitation, she remains a uniquely enigmatic figure: a canny woman who so charmed a king that he threw away generations of tradition to divorce his wife and reject the church to be with her. Anne’s been portrayed innumerable times; even now, she and the rest of the wives take to Broadway six nights out of seven in a sparkly new “her-story.” But almost every version of Anne Boleyn bears a similar knowing smirk,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe...
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Sydney Theatre Company's Death of a Salesman understands how our lives are defined by dreams and delusions

Review: Death of a Salesman directed by Paige Rattray, Sydney Theatre Company Director Paige Rattray has made an interesting choice in the opening moments of Sydney Theatre Company’s new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. She provides us with a narrator (Brigid Zengeni) who directly addresses the audience with a kind of “voiceover” derived from Miller’s wonderful original stage directions. This is an impactful decision, as it overlays the set with the dream-like visions of reality with which the play is so much concerned. David Fleischer’s well-executed set design provides us with an enormous, echoing school assembly hall that...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting “The Night Watch” will be restretched to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Netherlands’ national museum announced Wednesday.The 379.5x453.5-centimeter (149.4x178.5-inch) canvas will be removed from its wooden stretcher next month and placed on a new one to remove rippling that was caused when the world famous painting was housed in a temporary gallery while the Rijksmuseum underwent major renovations from 2003-2013.The oil on canvas painting depicts an Amsterdam civil militia and shows off Rembrandt’s renowned use of light and composition to create a dynamic scene filled with characters.The museum said...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Review: 'Garbo' a mesmerizing look at film's greatest enigma

“Garbo” by Robert Gottlieb (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)Coming a century after the Swedish actress' film debut, Robert Gottlieb’s biography of Greta Garbo is a classic movie lover's dream. Enriching his insightful reconsideration of Garbo's life and career are wonderful photos, a selection of essays from the past, and anecdotes from those who encountered the enigmatic star.It’s just the kind of book the famously private Garbo would have hated — and read — every page. As Gottlieb explains, her desire for privacy did not make her immune to interest in what people were saying about her. But friends who talked to...
MOVIES
Variety

Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa’ Animation Begins Motion Capture in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Ishan Shukla has started the motion capture of his debut animated feature “Schirkoa” in Angoulême, France. The film tells the story of a bored office worker, who may have accidentally sparked a revolution in a bizarre dystopian world, Schirkoa, where citizens live with paper bags on their heads to dissolve political, cultural and religious differences. It is based on Shukla’s 2016 short film of the same name that travelled to more than 120 film festivals and earned 30 awards, including prizes at L.A. Shorts Fest, SIGGRAPH Asia, Oaxaca FilmFest and Venice Film Week. Voice over talent for the feature includes Golshifteh...
MOVIES
The Independent

Charles awards pioneers of LED lighting with prestigious engineering prize

The Prince of Wales has presented the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering to the pioneers of LED lighting.The award was given in recognition of the engineers’ contribution to the groundbreaking technology of the light-emitting diode, which has made a global impact on reducing energy consumption and addressing climate change.The prize winners are Professor Shuji Nakamura, Professor Nick Holonyak, Dr George Craford and Professor Russell Dupuis, all from the US, and Professor Isamu Akasaki, from Japan who died in April.This year’s laureates are the engineers who developed LED lighting - Isamu Akasaki, Shuji Nakamura, Nick Holonyak Jr, M. George Craford...
U.K.
The Independent

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne among stars to settle phone hacking claims

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne are asking a High Court judge to rule in their favour in a dispute with the publisher of the News Of The World and The Sun over alleged phone hacking.The pair are among a number of high-profile figures to have brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) alleging their privacy has been invaded, and they have each agreed a settlement with the publisher.However, NGN takes issue with the wording of a statement they wish to be read to the court on their behalf, and is asking Mr Justice Fancourt to resolve the dispute.The judge...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate hails ‘importance of simply being together’ at her Christmas carol service

The Duchess of Cambridge has written of how the pandemic showed the “importance of simply being together” as she hosted a festive Christmas carol concert.Kate, in a moving message about “how powerful human connection is to us all”, reflected on the “countless and previously unimaginable challenges” of the Covid-19 crisis.She described the “heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear” in the programme booklet for her special service.The duchess, who hosted the celebratory event, said: “We have lost loved ones, seen our frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.“Alongside...
WORLD
intothegloss.com

Joanna Gong, Private Sales Director Specialist, Sotheby’s

"Jewelry is quite a family oriented industry, and a lot of it is generational. But my family is definitely not in jewelry—what happened was, when I was in university in New York, I visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and fell in love with their arms and armor collection. I wanted to learn how to make things like that. I signed up for a blacksmithing course, and very quickly moved on to softer metals such as silver and gold. That’s how I became a jewelry design major. My fascination with the art world often comes from the idea of exploring the collective unconscious. I used to do lectures on jewelry history, and I’d often start off with a quote that was something like, ‘The history of the world is often the history of desire, and the history of desire can be best told through jewelry.’ Think about the French Revolution and Marie Antoinette, or the Romanovs fleeing Russia with a pocketful of diamonds, or how Manhattan Island was bought with a pocketful of glass beads from the Dutch… I love exploring the historical side of jewelry, and how design can be a distillation of a society’s cultural values.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast,’ ‘Passing’ Production Designers Detail Creating Black-and-White Film Worlds

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH A dagger appears in the corridor of Scotland’s Inverness Castle — an illusion of light falling upon a door handle — on the set where Denzel Washington as Macbeth performs one of William Shakespeare’s most famous soliloquies in A24/Apple TV+’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen. The colonnade set was built on Stage 21 on the Warner Bros. lot. “The visuals, with their basis in German expressionism, were designed to mirror the Thane of Cawdor’s fatal vision and allow the actor to be drawn toward the instrument he will ultimately use in his tyrannous...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy