Rain/snow expected Monday morning, especially in North Sound

Get ready for heavy rain, heavy snow, lowering snow levels, the potential for thunderstorm activity, and strong south winds across northern California Monday. A substantial winter storm is off the coast of the Pacific Northwest and is tapping into an atmospheric river. That means this cold storm is pulling abundant moisture towards northern California today, with more expected through at least mid day Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect in Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, Butte, Tehama, Plumas, Lassen and Modoc Counties. The Winter Storm Warning is down to 3000' in the Northern Mountains and set to expire at 10pm Monday night in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties. Shasta County mountain aresa have the Winter Storm Warning in effect through 4am Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect through 10pm Tuesday in areas of the northern Sierra and southern Cascades. Snow levels will mostly dip into the 3500' to 4000' range today, but are expected to dip into the 1500' range in the Northern Mountains on Monday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is also in effect in the valley through 10pm Monday night. Sustained winds out of the south to 30mph are expected, with gusts up to 50mph in the valley, and 60mph in the foothills and mountains. Snow and wind will bring the biggest travel issues today, but locally heavy rainfall will also bring big travel impacts to the valley and foothills. Watch out for ponding water on roads, potential for flooding, debris flows, and rock slides. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 30's in most mountain areas Monday morning. High temperatures are only projected to top out in the low 50's in the valley, 30's to mid 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in our mountain areas Monday afternoon. Snow levels will drop as we head into this evening, and could potentially end up down to around 3000' in the Sierra and foothills by early Tuesday. The gusty winds are also expected to subside late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO