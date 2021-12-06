ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

UW-Whitewater uses balanced attack to advance to National Semifinal

By Daniel Schoettler
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACMeU_0dF1Eo3n00

Gagliardi award finalist Max Meylor had a special day as he helped UW-Whitewater reach the Division 3 National Semifinal for the 13th time in program history. Meylor had two passing touchdowns as well as one rushing and receiving touchdown in the Warhawks’ 51-21 win in the National Quarterfinal over Central on Saturday at Perkins Stadium.

UW-Whitewater’s offensive day did not get off to a great start as Central’s Brody Hein blocked a Matt Maldonado punt and took it in for the opening score on the first possession of the game. Quarterback Max Meylor and the Warhawks’ offense responded as Meylor hit receiver Tyler Holte twice on the next drive as the two capped it off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

“That first play and how we reacted after that was really kind of the story of the game,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said. “Whether it was our defense getting a stop or not getting a stop, and our offense responding. It was our ability to go and play that next play to the standard that we expected to happen.”

On the next possession, Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins made his way into the NCAA record book as he connected on a four-yard touchdown pass with Jeff Herbers to retake the lead. The touchdown pass was the 62nd of the season for Hawkins, breaking a 17-year old all-division NCAA record set by Linfield quarterback Brett Elliot in 2004.

“It is definitely a special thing to have,” Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins said after the game. “It is exciting to have that record, but it is more exciting to share that with the guys on the team.”

After a 59-yard return from Ryan Wisniewski on the ensuing kickoff, Max Meylor scored seven plays later from two-yards out to cut it to 14-13 after a blocked extra point. Following a defensive stand, Meylor connected with Holte on a 36-yard touchdown pass to grab their first lead of the game.

Following an interception by Mark McGrath later in the half, UW-Whitewater added on their version of the “Philly” special as Wisniewski hit Meylor for a four-yard trick play touchdown to push the lead to 27-14. Central’s offense responded with a 15-play drive ending with Hawkins’ second touchdown connection with Herbers as the Warhawks went into the locker room with a 27-21 lead.

“That was a fun one and we had that dialed up this week,” UW-Whitewater quarterback Max Meylor said of the trick play. “The time came for it, and we executed.”

After three straight punts to start the second half, senior running back Alex Peete capped a four carry drive with a 13-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 34-21 with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Warhawks added on a 30-yard field goal from Maldonado and two more rushing touchdowns of 29-yards and 10-yards from Peete to get the 51-21 win.

Meylor went 17-for-22 for 230 yards in the victory, while Peete ran for 184 yards on 32 carries. Holte was Meylor’s go-to receiver in the game with five catches for 85 yards, while Shane McGrail led the Warhawks offense with seven tackles.

With the win, UW-Whitewater advances to the Division 3 National Semifinal against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. UW-Whitewater has faced the Crusaders in the playoffs the last two years including a 26-7 road win in the 2019 National Quarterfinal.

Saturday’s game will be at 2:30 p.m at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater, and will be broadcast live on ESPN Plus. The winner will face either Mount Union or North Central in the National Championship game on Dec. 17th in Canton, Ohio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Brodhead overcomes East Troy in competitive affair 47-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Brodhead’s direction just enough to squeeze past East Troy 47-46 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
EAST TROY, WI
Racine County Eye

Whitefish Bay Dominican gallops past Wilmette Regina Dominican 50-33

Whitefish Bay Dominican tipped and eventually toppled Wilmette Regina Dominican 50-33 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
City
Canton, WI
Whitewater, WI
College Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Whitewater, WI
Football
Whitewater, WI
Sports
Racine County Eye

Greendale knocks out victory on Wilmot 45-35

No quarter was granted as Greendale blunted Wilmot’s plans 45-35 on December 7 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
GREENDALE, WI
Racine County Eye

Greendale Martin Luther knocks out victory on Somers Shoreland Lutheran 52-35

Greendale Martin Luther tipped and eventually toppled Somers Shoreland Lutheran 52-35 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgrath
Racine County Eye

West Allis Central earns solid win over Whitefish Bay Dominican 97-79

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Allis Central put just enough pressure on Whitefish Bay Dominican to earn a 97-79 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Racine County Eye

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran nets nifty win over Racine William Horlick 52-47

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran topped Racine William Horlick 52-47 in a tough tilt during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#American Football#National Semifinal#Uw Whitewater#Central#Linfield
Racine County Eye

Brookfield Central rains down on Sussex Hamilton 42-27

Brookfield Central handed Sussex Hamilton a tough 42-27 loss on December 3 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. Brookfield Central’s shooting struck to a 42-27 lead over Sussex Hamilton at the half. The first half gave Brookfield Central a 22-15 lead over Sussex Hamilton. You're reading a news brief powered...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Whitewater escapes East Troy 42-41

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Whitewater nabbed it to nudge past East Troy 42-41 on December 2 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. Nothing was decided in the third half, with the Whippets and the Trojans locked in a 36-36 stalemate. You're reading a news...
WHITEWATER, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Bradford hammers Kenosha Tremper into submission 57-26

Kenosha Bradford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Kenosha Tremper 57-26 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Racine County Eye

Some kind of impressive: Franklin pounds Marshall 84-46

Franklin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 84-46 victory over Marshall in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
FRANKLIN, WI
Racine County Eye

Williams Bay Faith Christian buries Milwaukee St. Anthony under avalanche of points 59-23

Williams Bay Faith Christian handled Milwaukee St. Anthony 59-23 in an impressive showing during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WILLIAMS BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy