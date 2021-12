While the rest of us spent the past two years researching the best ergonomic swivel chairs and modular standing desks for our home offices, Michaele Simmering and Johann Pauwen, the couple and founders behind Kalon Studios, were researching real estate in Los Angeles. Specifically, the parents of two were on the hunt for a place where they could set up a showroom and a proper office for themselves and their seven employees. “It was funny,” recalls Simmering. “We went from working at home for 14 years to a public space, whereas everybody else did the opposite.” The 2,000-square-foot space they landed on is technically a residential building zoned for mixed commercial and industrial use (the first level is laid out like a shop with big west-facing windows that look out onto the street; the second level is designed to accommodate bedrooms). Upon first glance, you would think they live in the space full-time—and that’s kind of the point.

