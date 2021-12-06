Oilers loss to Kings a consequence of playing with noncommittal effort

Real Kyper & Bourne are joined alongside NHL EDGE Tracking Analyst and former NHLer Aaron Ward to debate the need for equality in regards to NHL suspensions on the heels of Jason Spezza's hearing, the challenge of walking the fine line of physicality, and weighs in on the everchanging role of physical play in the NHL (01:04). To wrap up, Producer Sam joins the fellas to add to the conversation, weighing the pros and cons of physicality, before shifting to Edmonton to examine the on-ice issues in Oil Country (23:44).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO