ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers loss to Kings a consequence of playing with noncommittal effort

Sportsnet.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON — This train only arrived at the station Sunday night, a day late and a dollar short in a 5-1 home-ice loss to the Los Angeles Kings. But it’s been stumbling down the tracks for some time now. “This has been coming for a while here. Been coming...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oilers Playing Puljujarvi On the Third Line for Specific Purpose

Everyone’s favorite Bison King has not been on the top line for the Edmonton Oilers in the past few games. For some reason, that’s not sat well with a number of Oilers fans who wonder why head coach Dave Tippett wouldn’t want to put him in the best position to succeed. A player who scored a nice breakaway goal the other night versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Puljujarvi hasn’t scored much since opening the season on a torrid pace.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Kings

Get live updates from Rogers Place when the Oilers begin a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings. The Edmonton Oilers open up a six-game homestand when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Ugly Loss to Kings May Be Just What Team Needs

When asked by media Sunday (Dec. 5) after his team was beaten 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said it’s never a blessing in disguise to lose, which is exactly what anyone in his position would say. No coach will entertain the notion that a loss has the slightest of bright sides under any circumstance.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look for a rebound effort when the Los Angeles Kings enter Oil Country on Sunday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Rogers Place on Sunday to begin a six-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Colton Sceviour
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
kingstonthisweek.com

Oilers can't chase down Hurricanes in 3-1 loss

While Edmonton Oilers winger Warren Foegele said he was “super excited” to be playing against his old friends in Carolina for the first time, his current teammates might have wished seeing Buffalo more as the “date circled” on their calendar. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi files trademark application on Bison King

The legend of Jesse Puljujarvi grows every day. The raucous Edmonton Oilers forward has filed for a trademark application for the name ‘Bison King.’. News of the application was broken by trademark attorney Josh Gerben. Puljujarvi intends on creating athletic apparel, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps and athletic...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 1 - "It felt like a vacation from the Canucks we know"

Hour 3 - Boudreau is living week to week, so should you. Mike and Jason welcome in David Quadrelli to talk about the hold Bruce Boudreaux has on Canucks fans right now. What is the right way to measure his performance this season? Also, What We Learned. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Kings
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Canucks players speak after Green, Benning dismissals

The Vancouver Canucks made sweeping changes Sunday night, firing general manager Jim Benning, head coach Travis Green and other members of the leadership team after the team failed to find its footing in the first two months of the season. In the wake of the moves, players from the Canucks...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ First Ever Loss to Seattle

The Edmonton Oilers made their inaugural visit to Climate Pledge Arena on Friday (Dec. 3) to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken. The historic game provided something that had never been seen before. It also provided something that has been seen a lot. But neither was something that the Oilers wanted to see.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jody Shelley's Blue Jackets Report

Real Kyper & Bourne are joined alongside NHL EDGE Tracking Analyst and former NHLer Aaron Ward to debate the need for equality in regards to NHL suspensions on the heels of Jason Spezza's hearing, the challenge of walking the fine line of physicality, and weighs in on the everchanging role of physical play in the NHL (01:04). To wrap up, Producer Sam joins the fellas to add to the conversation, weighing the pros and cons of physicality, before shifting to Edmonton to examine the on-ice issues in Oil Country (23:44).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dec. 6: Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Full Game

Dec. 6: Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Full Game. The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch have the call while Bik Nizzar and Dan Riccio break it down in the intermission. Now Playing. Dec. 4: Pittsburgh Penguins vs....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Five things to watch in LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on Sunday

LAK: 17.8% (19th) LAK: Anze Kopitar – 8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points. EDM: Leon Draisaitl – 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points. Here’s a look at five things to watch in tonight’s contest:. 1. Nurse, Shore look to return to the lineup for the Oilers. An already dominant lineup...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

OHL postpones two more Sudbury Wolves games amid COVID-19 outbreak

SUDBURY — The Sudbury Wolves' COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of two more games. The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that Friday and Sunday's games against the visiting Soo Greyhounds have been postponed as part of the continued suspension of team activities due to 12 individuals testing positive for the virus.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers claw back but come up just short in loss to Kraken

If you’re here to read about everything that is wrong with the Edmonton Oilers, you’re in the wrong place. If you are the kind of hockey fan who thinks a top team should be able to win every single night in the NHL, regardless of injury or opponent, then sorry. We’re not on the same page.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Darnell Nurse Returns to Edmonton Oilers Lineup Versus Kings

According to the Edmonton Oilers’ official site, defenseman Darnell Nurse has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The return of Nurse to the lineup is huge news for the team as the defenseman was playing the most minutes per game on the blue line and the Oilers were playing with a very depleted left side of the defense corps.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Matthews, Rielly Shine Brightest in Win Over Blue Jackets

Brent Gunning and Gord Stellick break down the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The guys discuss Auston Matthews' continued goalscoring success, Morgan Rielly's four-assist night, Jason Spezza's six-game suspension for his hit to the head from Sunday on Neal Pionk and the debuts from Alex Steeves and Kristians Rubins. Sportsnet.ca's Luke Fox drops by to discuss Nick Ritchie scoring his first with the Maple Leafs and Spezza's suspension. Plus, we hear from head coach Sheldon Keefe.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators notebook: How embarrassing loss sparked dramatic 2-game win streak

On the very day their identity was questioned last week, the Ottawa Senators rediscovered it. They met as a group prior to their game in Raleigh against the prodigious Carolina Hurricanes then scratched and clawed their way to a 3-2 victory. Yes, they were outshot 49-20, and goaltender Anton Forsberg was the hero of the night, but the underlying theme was the work ethic and tenacity of the visitors, led by the line of Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 23

After losing to the Kraken in Seattle, the Oilers will begin a six-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Edmonton. 1. The Oilers have done a very admirable job with almost their entire blueline on the shelf at the same time. Despite not having Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Edmonton beat the Golden Knights in Vegas, and then, without Cody Ceci, they beat the Penguins in Edmonton. The surprising and impressive three-game winning streak came to an end in Seattle on Friday night when the Oilers lost to the Kraken, an opponent they seemed to take lightly. The Oilers came out slowly in that game and found themselves in a hole early on as Seattle scored in the first minute of play. Let’s hope for a better start at home against the Kings.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy