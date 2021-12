Team Sweden just announced their roster for the 2022 World Junior Championships. There were some clear omissions. Lucas Raymond wasn’t on the team because he’s first in line for the Calder Trophy as he tears it up for the Detroit Red Wings. William Wallinder and Simon Robertsson were left off the roster for some strange reason. There was one open roster spot, and it’s reportedly for Alex Holtz if the New Jersey Devils let him play.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO